Huge sale on Bose and Sony headphones at Amazon and Walmart — 7 deals I'd buy now
Bose and Sony make some of the best headphones on the market. If you're travelling for the summer, a great pair of headphones are an essential and these sales are your opportunity to pick some up.
Walmart is offering some stellar deals on Sony headphones — right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $308 at Walmart. This deal takes $90 off our choice for the best headphones you can buy. Their top-notch sound quality and long battery life make them seriously tough to beat.
If you're team Bose, make sure not to miss the Bose QuietComfort Ultra on sale for $379 at Amazon ($50 off.) They're the best noise cancelling headphones we've tested, and offer a truly immersive listening experience.
Headphone deals — Best sales now
Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart
These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and this deal means they're too good to miss. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Price check: $95 @ Amazon
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $79 @ Walmart
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.
Price check: $95 @ Amazon | $95 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software, which leaves a strong impression. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $308 @ Walmart
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, (or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled). We rank these as the best headphones on the market overall.
Price check: $328 @ Amazon | $329 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
The QC Ultra Headphones replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. This $50 price drop brings the QuietComfort Ultra headphones down to their lowest price ever, and is a great saving on the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy.
Price check: $379 @ Crutchfield | $379 @ Best Buy
