Beats Solo 4 just got released — and they're already 25% off at Amazon

The Beats Solo 4 headphones are less than a month old, and have already seen the $199 launch price slashed at Amazon. But you'll need to be quick if you want to add a pair of these new cans to your collection; Amazon has this one marked as a limited time deal.

Right now, the Beats Solo 4 are just $149 at Amazon. That's a massive 24% discount on these brand new on-ear headphones. Better yet, the deal carries across all the colorways: Matte Black, Cloud Pink or Skate Blue.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo 4 have been a long time coming and are a step up in almost every way from their predecessor. The most notable upgrades are the move from micro-USB to USB-C connectivity and support for high-res, lossless audio via the 3.5mm headphones jack. Battery life also takes a jump from 40 to 50 hours. And while these 'phones work as well with Android as with iOS, the latter has a slightly more streamlined setup process.

While the collapsible design makes for supreme portability, the real question with any headphones is how do they sound? My colleague Kate praised the Beats Solo 4 for their audio tuning as well as the Spatial Audio experience they delivered when paired with an Apple TV 4K. As she points out in her review, the Solo 4 have Personalized Spatial Audio, which scans your ears using the iPhone's 3D sensor to customize its audio according to the shape of your ears.

Unfortunately, nothing in life is perfect and the Beats Solo 4 are lacking any kind of active noise cancellation. Also, it's worth bearing in mind these are on-ear headphones rather than over-ears so while they're more compact they're not going to be as insulating as a pair of the best over-ear headphones.

We're really splitting hairs here though, as the Beats Solo 4 are a solid pair of cans. And having $50 knocked off the price so soon after launch is reason enough to take advantage of this deal while it sticks around.