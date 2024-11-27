Beats Studio Pro are the headphone deal of the year with a huge $200 Black Friday saving

There are few things that surprise me on Black Friday anymore. $1,000 off a Samsung soundbar? Been there, done that. A couple of hundred of AirPods? Those new prices don't impress me much. But sometimes, there's still a deal which creeps through the cracks and makes me say "I'm sorry, how much!?"

This is the eyebrow raiser of the year — $200 off Beats best noise canceling headphones. The Beats Studio Pro are currently just $159 at Amazon, for a deal that makes them cheaper than ever.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $159 This might just be the best deal I've seen during the Black Friday period. That $200 discount is a massive saving, and other headphones at this new price will struggle to compete with Beats' over-ears. We liked the sound quality in our review, and the way that the headphones looked. There's also excellent noise canceling and up to 40 hours of battery life for some great staying power.

Here are just a few competitors that the Beats Studio Pro are now much cheaper than. There's the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are currently $298 at Amazon. The Beats are $140 less. Then there's the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which are on sale for $329 at Amazon — the Beats are $170 less. In short, the Studio Pro are currently the cheapest flagship noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.

Personally, one of the best bits of the Beats Studio Pro is the way that they look. They have a surprisingly elegant style, with brushed metal accents and subtle color options. They might feel slightly more plasticy than the competition, but at this new deal price, you're not going to mind at all.

There's a signature warmth to the sound profile of the Studio Pro that loads of people are going to enjoy, although they do manage to reproduce plenty of detail. The ANC is AirPods-esque, and manages a very solid job of blocking out all of the worst noises that the world might throw at you when you're out and about.

It bears repeating that this is easily the best headphone deal I've seen for some time, although there are some other solid options out there as well. In fact, I'm tracking all the latest deals in my Black Friday headphones deals live blog, where you'll find all the best deals updated throughout the day.