AirPods Max down to a new lowest price at Amazon for a Black Friday bargain

Apple's AirPods Max in their lightning port guise have seen some massive discounts over the course of the year. That's mostly thanks to their new USB-C version, although given that the only change between the two is the port and some color options, the cheaper version is still a better buy (unless you're allergic to the Lightning port).

They also just became a whole lot more affordable thanks to a mega $150 discount in this incredible Black Friday deal. The AirPods Max are now just $399 at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Despite their launch date of 2020, the AirPods Max are still a sonic force to be reckoned with. They sound amazing, with Apple's signature neutral sound revealing plenty of detail and breadth of soundstage. Many people listen to the AirPods Max for the first time and discover elements in their music that they've never heard before — something generally reserved for wired, audiophile headphones.

They come equipped with some good ANC as well, which manages to block out a great deal of the noise that you might get surrounded with. Commutes become noise-free and offices are easier to work in as the headphones do a great job of drowning out the water cooler gossip and bus engine noise.

One of our favorite things about the headphones is the intuitive controls. The Apple Watch-esque dial on the right earcup is something that all headphones should have, and their lack of touch controls means there won't be any accidental button presses or volume changes.

It's not all perfect in AirPods Max land, of course. The case that comes in the box is a useless suede abomination, so you'll likely want to peruse Amazon for something more protective. Battery life is also not up to scratch against the competition, with only 20 hours on tap.

Beyond the small foibles, however, the AirPods Max are some truly spectacular headphones at a great price in this Black Friday headphone deal.