OpenAI unleashed thousands of AI agents to study a Parkinson-like disease — here's what they found in 32 minutes

In a world of data center discussions, AI slop and fears of AI destroying humanity, always encouraging when AI is used for something that could benefit mankind. OpenAI just demonstrated how thousands of AI agents could help tackle that same kind of work in 32 minutes.

In a new study announced Wednesday, OpenAI teamed up with PerturbAI and Scripps Research to analyze experimental data from millions of mouse brain cells. Instead of relying on a single AI model, the researchers deployed thousands of agents simultaneously, each investigating how changes to a particular gene affected brain cells.

The results included potential new clues about neurological diseases, including a possible connection between cholesterol regulation and neurodegeneration. The agents also identified unexpected differences between two genes associated with a condition that affects brain development and function.

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To be clear, AI has not discovered a cure for Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. The findings are early research leads that scientists still need to test. However, the study offers a glimpse of how AI could accelerate medical research by helping scientists find connections buried in enormous amounts of existing data.

What thousands of AI agents discovered in 32 minutes

(Image credit: OpenAI)

The researchers used GPT-Rosalind, OpenAI's specialized AI model for life sciences, to examine a dataset showing what happens when different genes are disrupted in mouse brain cells.

Each agent focused on a specific genetic change, studied how cells responded and searched scientific literature for possible explanations. The findings were then combined into what the researchers call a "reasoning atlas," connecting genes, cellular changes and existing scientific knowledge.

The team estimates that reviewing the same material manually, one genetic change at a time, could take months to a year. The AI agents completed their analysis in just 32 minutes.

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One of the most interesting findings involved a gene called DCTN1, which is associated with Perry syndrome, a rare neurodegenerative condition that can cause Parkinson-like symptoms. When the researchers disrupted this gene, they observed increased activity in genes responsible for producing cholesterol. The AI agents connected that observation with earlier research suggesting that problems transporting cholesterol inside cells can trigger additional cholesterol production.

The agents also spotted an unexpected difference between two genes called Tsc1 and Tsc2. Although the genes work together to regulate cell growth and metabolism, disrupting them produced different effects in certain neurons in the cerebellum, the part of the brain involved in coordinating movement.

Why thousands of AI agents performed better than one

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The researchers wanted to know whether deploying thousands of AI agents offered a meaningful advantage over asking one powerful AI system to analyze everything.

When given the largest workload, a single agent cited just 11 scientific references. The distributed agents cited more than 700.

The researchers also asked human experts to compare reports without knowing which approach had produced them. The experts preferred the distributed-agent reports 75% of the time.

By assigning smaller questions to thousands of agents, the system could examine more of those possibilities without requiring a human researcher to read every paper or investigate every genetic change individually.

What this could mean for the future of medicine

AI could help scientists make better use of experimental data they already have. Biology experiments can produce information from millions of cells, but researchers don't always have the time or resources to explore every unexpected result.

AI agents could help narrow that gap by connecting experimental findings with published research and pointing scientists toward promising questions.

As Tomasz Nowakowski, an associate professor of neurological surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, explained in OpenAI's announcement, some scientific clues are already available but scattered across different fields. Connecting them can reveal new ways of thinking about disease with the hope of ultimately finding cures.

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