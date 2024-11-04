The Garmin Fenix 7 just hit its lowest price ever with this early Black Friday deal

The Garmin Fenix 7 is no longer the newest and best Garmin watch available, but it’s still an excellent sports watch and one that I'm looking out for in the Black Friday sales this year following the recent launch of the Garmin Fenix 8.

And right now, Amazon has set the early standard. You can get 33% off the Fenix 7 — dropping it to just $433. That's the lowest price we've ever seen!

Garmin Fenix 7: was $649 now $433 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest I’ve ever seen the Garmin Fenix 7, and although it has been superseded by two newer models in the Fenix 7 Pro and Fenix 8, it’s still well worth considering at this price given that the Fenix 7 has been kept up to date with regular software updates and still offers outstanding sports tracking and training analysis. This deal is on the steel Fenix 7, but you can also pick up the sapphire titanium version of the watch at a reduced price right now.

While the Fenix 7 is an older watch, with the Fenix 7 Pro and Fenix 8 both coming out since it launched in 2022, it’s been updated regularly and has all of Garmin’s latest training analysis features. It also offers accurate sports tracking, excellent navigation tools including offline maps, and smart features like music storage and NFC payments.

Compared to the newer models, you miss out on some hardware upgrades like an improved heart rate sensor and a built-in flashlight. Plus, the Fenix 8 also has a mic and speaker and a dive-proof design.

Garmin also refreshed the user interface on the Fenix 8, an update that won’t be rolled back to the Fenix 7, though I never had a problem with the older UI during my testing.

One important thing to note is that this deal is on the steel Fenix 7, which means it doesn’t have dual-band GPS. Garmin only gave this feature to the sapphire models on the Fenix 7, whereas it is standard on the Fenix 7 Pro and Fenix 8 range.

You do still get all-systems-on GPS tracking with the Fenix 7, which I’ve always found to be very accurate as well so it’s not a huge loss. But I do like being able to use dual-band GPS in some situations, like big city races where tall buildings can make it harder to get reliable signal.

If you are keen to bag a bargain by opting for a Fenix 7 in the sales, but want more of the features that are available on newer Garmins, then the Fenix 7X sapphire solar is going for $747 down from $899. This is the top of the range Fenix 7, with a larger design that uses titanium rather than steel, and it has a built-in flashlight plus dual-band GPS and solar panels on the watch face to boost battery life.