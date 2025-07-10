Menopause is ruining my mom’s sleep — so I sent her these 4 Prime Day products
Between night sweats and nighttime anxiety, sleeping during menopause is no easy feat. While I'm a couple of decades away, I'm constantly hearing about the sleep disruptions caused by peri-menopause and menopause from my mom.
So, I've been a caring daughter and hunted the Amazon Prime Day sleep deals to find the best products to help her get better sleep. Undoubtedly, one of this year's best cooling mattresses is a wise investment if you're plagued by night sweats.
But if you're on a tighter budget, or not ready to upgrade your whole mattress yet, here you'll find more affordable cooling and sleep-aiding products to help you through.
4 products to help you sleep through menopause
1. AOGITKE Portable Air Conditioners: was $45.99 now $34.39 at Amazon
No AC? No problem. This portable air conditioner with a 900ml water tank is a handy bedside solution that delivers cool air and mist while you drift off to sleep. It has a two or four hour shut off setting so you can fall asleep with it on without worrying about it running all night. It's an effective air conditioner, minus a huge bill. And you'll get even more bang for your buck if you shop now as there's 25% off in a limited Amazon Prime Day deal. This cuts the cost down from $45.99 to $34.49 — a small price to pay for cooler sleep.
2. SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad: queen was $54.99 now $30.99 at Amazon
Another cooling solution (if mist and air isn't for you) is a cooling mattress pad. This Sleep Zone mattress pad is made from Nanotex, a quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric, which regulates temperature in a similar way to cooling covers on specialist cooling mattresses, but for a fraction of the cost. You can't expect the extra cushioning you'd get from the best mattress topper, but it does provide a quick-fix heat dissipating layer to your bed. For just $30.99 for a queen size now (down from $54.99), we think it's worth every cent.
3. Magnum Solace Stores Nighttime Magnesium Lotion: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Amazon
Magnesium is often recommended by experts as a natural sleep aid during menopause. What better way to get your dose than lathering up with a soothing lotion post-evening shower (remember following a bedtime routine is essential for curbing nighttime anxiety and calming down for sleep). At 50% off you can get a tub of this Magnum magensium lotion for $9.99 rather than $19.99, which we think is a super deal.
4. Gamma Revive red light lamp: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon
Hormonal changes during menopause interfere with the body's natural production of melatonin. Yet, dim red light (the kind emitted by this Revive lamp) promotes the release of this sleep-inducing hormone. Therefore, exposing yourself to this light when melatonin is in short supply is a wise idea. Plus the warm red light creates a calming atmosphere inside your bedroom to help you let go of stress before hitting the hay. With 20% off this Prime Day, you can snap up this snooze-inducing bedside companion for $87.99, saving you over $20.
