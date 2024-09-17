Hurry! Avocado's fall sale just slashed 50% off organic hemp sheets

If you’re tired of endlessly browsing to find organic all-season bedding, your search ends here. Avocado, the sustainable mattresses brand, has launched its fall sale which introduces a generous 50% off their organic bedding including both the hemp and suvin cotton sheet sets.

Our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers will help you find the perfect bed to go with your new bedding, but if you're just after a bedding refresh, then the Avocado organic sheets are perfect for fall. The hemp fabric will stay fresher for longer and help you regulate your temperature no matter the weather.

Avocado Organic Hemp Sheets: was $489 now $245 @ Avocado

Avocado’s organic hemp sheets use 100% GOTS-certified natural hemp known for its softness and breathability. Its thermoregulation properties makes it the right fit for all seasons and weathers keeping you cozy in winters and cool in summers. With a texture that is similar to linen, the material made from hemp plant fibers is also hypoallergenic, antibacterial and durable. They will also get softer with each wash as long as you remember not to use fabric softeners, bleach or whiteners. The set, which is available in two colors, Champagne and Sand Dune, contains a fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet and 2 pillow covers. The offer is applicable to all sizes and a queen size is currently $245 (was $489). As all other products sold by the brand, these organic hemp sheets too are Climate Neutral and Made Safe-certified. Benefits: Speedy shipping | 1-year warranty Price history: Avocado has previously introduced great deals like this year’s Labor day and Memorial day sales with up to 20% off on their green mattress. However, it is quite rare for their all organic bedding collection to be discounted so generously making it a deal worth taking advantage of.

While this is a great chance to invest in high-quality sheets, it's important to note that all sales under this deal will be final which means, no refunds, returns or exchanges.

Impressed by the quality of the products and want to explore more? You’ll be glad to know that now is the time you can save across the site, from 10% off Avocado’s wide selection of organic cotton and linen beddings and 20% off its mattresses.

What are the benefits of organic bedding?

Organic bedding is made from materials that are not just good for the environment but also for the users in terms of promoting better sleep quality. These are softer than synthetic alternatives and are usually made from natural plant fibers like cotton, linen and hemp which are then checked to meet the certification standards.

For a fabric to be considered organic, it should contain at least 95% of the original product. Bedding made using these materials will have a positive impact on you as these avoid harsh chemicals which release toxins like carcinogens and inorganic dyes which contain heavy metals, making it suitable for even those with allergies or sensitive skin conditions. They can also help temperature regulation and remain fresher for longer.