What is a Linenspa mattress and should you buy one? I'm a mattress tester — here's everything I know

Linenspa mattresses provide some of the lowest profile – and most affordable – mattresses available online. We're not kidding on the price: an Innerspring low-profile mattress from Linenspa will only run you $179.99.

Sub-$200 is a steal for any mattress. So how do they compare to the year's best mattresses? Of course, these less expensive low-profile mattresses are usually geared towards children and teens, but even Linenspa's adult-sized memory foam hybrid mattresses are essentially dirt cheap. This begs the question, though: are these ultra-affordable mattresses comfortable enough to be worthy of your hard earned dollar?

In addition to the spring model mentioned above, Linenspa offers a variety of mattress builds and types. While different in construction, they all share one key feature - affordability. Let's investigate whether the right mattress for you can really be this cheap, how these mattresses are constructed, and whether or not they should be deemed worthy of your bedroom. But if you're in the market for a decent mattress at a low price, the upcoming Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent time to buy.

What is a Linenspa mattress?

(Image credit: Linenspa)

Finding a quality mattress generally isn’t easy on the wallet. Linenspa attempts to change the equation, offering a lineup of mattresses where even the most plush queen hybrid mattress is sub-$500 with a 10-year warranty.

Linenspa's lineup includes five total mattresses: two low profile mattresses for kids; a low profile innerspring option; a low profile memory foam option; and a foam hybrid for adults. The latter has its own variations that vary in thickness, feel and support.

You're getting a pocketbook friendly deal on each of these mattresses. For instance, a queen mattress in the most plush 12-inch thick mattresses is $429.99, while, as mentioned above, the Innerspring mattresses is less than $200.

Linenspa mattresses: Overview Pros: Affordable

Available in different thicknesses

Spring and foam mattresses available Cons: Low profile spring mattresses offers minimal pressure relief

Only low profile mattresses offer firmness

Could take up to 72 hours for mattresses for fully decompress

Why so cheap? For starters, the construction of their hybrid mattresses are rather simple. It begins with a quilted memory foam layer with another layer of comfort foam that provides that sink-in, plush feeling. That's followed by tempered steel coils for support. It’s a no-frills construction that likely helps keep costs down.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The downside, though, its that there's something of a lack of options when it comes to feel and support. For instance, you can’t get a 12-inch (thick) firm mattress. You’d have to opt for a less thick mattress for more support.

All that being said, the reaction to Linenspa mattresses tends to be very positive. There are an overwhelming amount of user reviews available on Amazon (over 138k global ratings) and over 86% of these give Linenspa a four or five star review. The people have spoken, and the majority find this one of the best cheap mattresses available.

Linenspa mattresses: Price and trial

You're already aware that Linenspa's range is extremely affordable, but here is a quick cost rundown of the queen-sized mattresses in the current lineup to prove our point:

Low Profile Innerspring Mattress: $179.99

Low-profile Memory Foam Mattress: $209.99

8” Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $249.99

10” Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $319.99

12” Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $429.99

Bear in mind, though, that the extras aren't quite as strong as you might find elsewhere. The trial period is much shorter compared to what we'd say is the standard in the online mattress world, for instance: most big-name online retailers offer 100 days, but Linenspa provides a no-questions asked 30-day return policy.

Linenspa mattresses: Design and materials

Mattresses available in 8”, 10” and 12” thickness

One memory foam-only option available

All other mattress models have coils

The hybrid foam mattresses are the most complex design in the lineup, though we do use the term complex loosely.

It features a small top layer of quilted memory foam that is followed by a layer of cushion foam. The memory foam that is used is CertiPUR-US certified, which means that it's been tested by a third-party to ensure it is free of toxic materials, as well as it meeting rigorous standards for emissions, content and durability.

In layman's terms, this means that you can rest easy knowing that there isn't anything bad for you in the foam you’re sleeping on, and that it won’t fall apart the moment the 30-day trial expires.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Below the foam is a layer of tempered steel coils that offer support. With Linenspa hybrid mattresses, a thicker mattress means less support is provided. If you suffer from lower back problems and need extra support, this is something to consider.

The sizing of the mattresses is something to consider as well. Generally anything below a 10” mattresses starts to look like it belongs on a kids bed. Indeed, Linenspa markets their low-profile and 8” mattresses as suitable for children's beds.

That said, those “kids beds” provide the firmest feel of the range. So if you’re in the market for a firm bed, you either have to sacrifice thickness, or look elsewhere for a different mattress that better fits your needs.

Linenspa mattresses: Comfort and support

Stomach sleepers might be subject to a low-profile mattress

The 12” hybrid mattresses provides the softest feel and most pressure relief great for side sleepers

The 12” hybrid Linenspa mattress is ideal for side sleepers looking for pressure relief. Of course, its lack of support makes less ideal for heavier stomach sleepers that may need a more firm and sturdy mattress. If you're a stomach sleeper and you're 200+ pounds, both the 8” and 10” hybrid mattresses provide more support than the 12”, but you do lose that plushness along the way.

Of course, the range goes beyond hybrid mattresses. There’s also the option to go for the Low Profile Memory Foam Mattress; this does have great support, but isn’t as soft nor does it provide great pressure relief, so side sleepers beware.

Should you buy a Linenspa mattress?

Buy a Linenspa mattress if...

✅ You are looking for a mattress on a budget: Linenspa's entire line is affordable. You can essentially buy mattresses for two kids and yourself for the same price as a single mattress at many online retailers.

✅ You’re a side sleeper: The 12” hybrid mattress provides good pressure relief and plushness. It's certainly enough for side sleepers to get comfortable.

✅ You’re looking for a bed for everyone in the family: Linenspa provides a variety of sizes and comfort levels, and all of them are affordable.

Don't buy a Linenspa mattress if...

❌ You’re looking for a thick mattress: The thickest mattress option is 12”. If you’re looking for one that's even taller on your bed frame, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

❌ You want a long trial period: Most mattresses companies provide a 100 day trial period for you to determine if you enjoy the mattresses. Here, you only get 30 days. After that, you’re stuck.

❌ You don’t want a memory foam mattress: With exception of the kids' innerspring bed, all Linenspa mattresses are composed of some amount of layers of memory foam. If you don’t like that sink-in, contouring feeling, it might be wise to look elsewhere.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for an affordable mattress option, this may well be it. You can essentially give everyone in your family a fresh bed for the same amount as you would spend on a single mattress from many online retailers.

Linenspa mattresses are budget-friendly, and do provide different thickness levels and feels for different types of sleepers. We recommend the 12” hybrid for side sleepers and more low profile mattresses for those who need more support.

Top 3 Linenspa mattresses to shop today

1. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress 8-inch: from $179.99 at Linenspa

If you’re looking for a more supportive hybrid mattress that is good for stomach and back sleepers, this is probably the best option from the Linenspa line. An 8” mattress does sit rather low on the bed, and it may be too thin for heavy set sleepers, but even lightweight side sleepers will enjoy the benefits of mid-level pressure relief and plushness.

2. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress 10-inch: from $199.99 at Linenspa

The 10” strikes that balance between support and full plushy comfort. It naturally sits a little taller on a bedframe when compared to the 8-inch option, but still provides great support as well as comfort and pressure relief. What's more, it’s $100 cheaper than the 12” model. This is great for both side and back sleepers alike.

3. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress 12-inch: from $399.99 at Linenspa

The tallest option available from Linenspa, the 12” Memory Foam Hybrid Mattresses is the most comfortable and provides the most pressure relief of any other option. It's ideal for those who sleep on their sides. That being said, it is the least supportive of the hybrid options. Heavier stomach and back sleepers might want to seek a more low profile option.

Alternatives to Linenspa mattresses

1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $529 now $199 at Siena Sleep

The Siena Memory Foam mattress is a more firm mattress that strikes a good balance between mattresses thickness and ideal firmness. It's suitable for back and stomach sleepers looking for a more firm feel. It also provides excellent edge support. You can score a queen-sized mattress for cheaper than a 12” Linenspa mattress.

2. The Allswell Mattress: From $195 at Walmart

One of those most affordable mattresses around, the Allswell mattress is, like the Linenspa line, a hybrid mattress featuring a mix of foam and coils. It’s more affordable than a 12” hybrid Linenspa, but the biggest drawback is there is no sleep trial. Admittedly, it’s difficult to commit to a mattress without trying it first.