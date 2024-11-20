Want the Saatva Classic but don’t have the budget? Top 3 comparable mattresses in today's Black Friday sales

If you’ve been dreaming of a new Saatva Classic but you don’t quite have the budget then I’ve found three other top-rated beds for you to buy during the Black Friday sales instead. The WinkBed, DreamCloud and Bear Elite Hybrid are all comparable to the best-selling Saatva Classic, but cost a lot less. Especially with the current sales bringing a DreamCloud mattress down to just $419 at DreamCloud.

The Saatva Classic consistently tops this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, thanks to it’s hotel-level luxury, exceptional build quality and customizable comfort levels. However, at full MSRP, it verges into the premium price bracket, with the MSRP of a queen $2,095. But these alternatives offer similar features without the high-end investment.

The Black Friday mattress deals have already slashed prices, making the alternatives even more affordable. Some even throw in free accessories as an extra treat. However, if you still have your heart set on the Saatva Classic after this read, our exclusive sale means you can get $400 off any size, bringing the cost of a Saatva Classic down to just $1,695. But for now, let's look at the top 3 quality beds that rival the Saatva Classic.

Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid that comes with two height choices and three firmness options so you can enjoy a totally customized sleep surface. Right now you can get $400 off any Saatva bed over $1,000, that means that all sizes of the Saatva Classic are included. You can get a queen Saatva Classic for only $1,695 (was $2,095) and that also includes a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. To find out more, read our Saatva Classic mattress review.

3 comparable mattresses to the Saatva Classic in Black Friday sales

1. The WinkBed mattress

Was: From $1,149

Now: From $849

Saving: $300 off every size at WinkBeds Summary: If you’re looking for one of the best mattresses in a box that comes in a range of firmness options to appeal to all types of sleeper then the WinkBed is an excellent choice. You can choose between soft which is great for side sleepers, luxury firm for side, back and combination sleepers, and firm for back and stomach sleepers. If you're a heavier weight sleeper, the plus option offers additional support. During our WinkBed mattress review, our tester also found this bed offered good zoned support for the spine. This is due to to the individually wrapped coils arranged in targeted back support zones. Similarly to the Saatva Classic, the WinkBed has a gel-infused euro pillow top for extra pressure relief, which our reviewer awarded 4.5/5 for. However, they also reported that temperature regulation was good, but not great. So if you sleep hot, opt for the Bear Elite below. Right now, you can get a queen WinkBed mattress for just $1,499 (was $1,799), making it just a $196 cheaper than the Saatva in the Black Friday sales. Benefits: 120-night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: At full price, the WinkBed is considered a premium mattress, but thanks to monthly WinkBeds mattress sales and deals it’s never sold at full MSRP. We are used to seeing a permanent $300 so this sale isn’t surprising but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a great deal, and you’ll never know when that sale price may change.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,130

Now from: $419

Saving: Up to $1,336 at DreamCloud Summary: The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market in terms of build quality, comfort and value. This bed has a 12” profile and is constructed using layers of high-quality foams and innerspring coils. It has a cashmere comfort cover for an extra luxe feel, and also includes layers of quilted and therapeutic Gel Memory foam that provides responsive contouring and outstanding pressure relief for the neck, back, shoulders and hips. This mattress has a medium-firm feel and will suit all sleeping styles and positions, but back and stomach sleepers will find it especially comfortable. If you want to customize your firmness level, opt for the Bear Elite below or the WinkBed above. Our DreamCloud hybrid mattress review found that this bed also sleeps cool, thanks to the breathable materials and structure. A queen is down to $665 (was $1,613) in the DreamCloud Black Friday sale, our cheapest alternative at over $1,000 cheaper than the Saatva Classic. Benefits: 365-night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping



Price history: You can ignore the MSRP when it comes to DreamCloud because a permanent 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale brings this mattress down to the lower mid-range bracket making it one of the best value luxury hybrids on the market. The Black Friday deal means if you spend over $1,000 you can get $100 off, so it's a great time to bundle up on bedding as well as a new mattress.



Bear Elite Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,893

Now from: $1,135.80

Saving: Up to $2,352 at Bear



Mattress summary: The Bear Elite Hybrid sits at the top of the Bear range. Like the Saatva, it has three customizable firmness options including soft, medium and firm so you can find the right level of comfort for your preferred sleep style. Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review found the mattress to be great for those with lower back pain thanks to its lumbar support section. It stands at 14” tall and brings together layers of foam with individually encased coils for first-class pressure relief, motion isolation, and breathability. This mattress is also one of the best cooling mattresses thanks to the phase change material in the cover and the copper-infused memory foam that eliminates unwanted body heat for a cool sleep. There’s also an option to add Bear’s proprietary Celliant Infused Cover which can help aid recovery times and increase sleep time. The current cost of a queen Bear Elite Hybrid with code TOM40 is down to $1,313 (was $2,305), making it slightly more affordable than the Saatva. You'll also get two free Cirrus Cloud pillows with your purchase. Benefits: 120-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping



Price history: This is the most expensive mattress in Bear’s lineup and we are used to seeing 35% off during regular Bear mattress sales and deals. So, with our exclusive TOM40 code, 40% is a great discount and one worth taking advantage of as soon as possible.



Is the Saatva Classic still our number one top rated mattress?

Yes, the Saatva Classic continues to reign supreme as our top-rated mattress, maintaining it’s spot in many of our buying guides. The Saatva Classic is a luxurious innerspring hybrid that has consistently impressed us with it’s exceptional quality and performance, setting the bar high for other comparable mattresses on the market.

What makes the Saatva Classic truly stand out is its combination of premium materials, customizable comfort and superior support. The mattress features a plush Euro pillow, responsive dual-coil design and patented lumbar zone technology to keep the spine perfectly aligned to help relieve back pain.

It’s also available in three firmness options (plush soft, luxury firm and firm) and two heights (11.5” and 14.5”) allowing sleepers to choose the perfect configuration for their needs, which is why it remains the best mattress for all kinds of sleepers.