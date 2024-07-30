The makers of Beautyrest beds unveil new mattress brand — and it's perfect for tighter budgets

The makers behind Beautyrest and Serta beds have now launched a new mid-range mattress brand for those on tighter budgets. Offering both an innerspring and a hybrid collection, Beauty Sleep aims to deliver the same quality and performance of Beautyrest beds but at a lower price. Right now, you can get a queen-size Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top Mattress for $799 at Beauty Sleep.

If you're looking for the best mattress for your sleep, the Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top is the best-selling mattress of Beauty Sleep's Quilted Innerspring Collection. As with all mattresses featured in the Quilted Innerspring Collection, the Ultra Plush Pillow Top features a Pocketed Coil support system, a durable quilted surface, and cushioning foams.

BEAUTY SLEEP MATTRESS COLLECTIONS SPECS Release date: July 2024

Sizes: 6 (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king)

Warranty: 10 years

Trial: 100 nights



The Hybrid Collection also features the Pocketed Coil support system and cushioning foams, but the beds are designed with a smooth, responsive surface as opposed to a quilted pillow top. There are only two mattresses in the Hybrid Collection (four less than the Quilted Innerspring Collection), and the most popular of the two is the Dream Weaver 11.5" Hybrid Medium Mattress.

The Beauty Sleep mattresses are currently not discounted this month, but we may see some discounts soon in the upcoming Labor Day mattress sales. Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

The Beauty Sleep 14.25 Ultra Plush Pillow Top mattress: from $699.99 at Beauty Sleep

The Beauty Sleep 14.25 Ultra Plush Pillow Top mattress is the best seller of the Quilted Innerspring collection. Its plush, pressure-reliving pillow top means that Beauty Sleep recommends it as the best mattress for side sleepers. A queen is currently priced at $799, and you'll also get a 10-year warranty, free shipping, and a 100-night sleep trial.

Beauty Sleep Mattresses: Prices

Beauty Sleep offers two collection of lower mid-range to mid-range mattresses. The price of a Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top Mattress ranges from $699 to $1,099, with a queen down to $799. Here's the MSRPs of the model:

Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top twin: $699

$699 Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top twin XL: $729

$729 Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top full: $779

$779 Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top queen: $799

$799 Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top king: $1,099

$1,099 Dream Weaver 14.25" Ultra Plush Pillow Top Cal king: $1,099

These are mid-range prices, but there are even more affordable mattresses in the line up. The cheapest mattress in the collection is the Dream Weaver 11.5" Firm Mattress, with a queen size is just $499. Meanwhile, the two mattresses in the Hybrid Collection have a price range of $699-$1,099 and $799-$1,199 respectively.

Beauty Sleep Mattresses: Design and Features

All mattresses in both the Quilted Innerspring Collection and Hybrid Collection are fiberglass free and feature the Pocketed Coil support system. This system consists of individually-wrapped coils to provide consistent support.

All Beauty Sleep also feature AirCool Foam which has a channelled design to encourage airflow to help the mattress sleep cool. Select models (such as the Ultra Plush Pillow Top) also feature AllCool Gel Memory Foam and AllCool Gel Foam, which are body-contouring foam infused with heat-dissipating gel.

(Image credit: Beauty Sleep)

All six mattresses in the Quilted Innerspring collection use cushioning foam and a quilted surface, with the Pillow Top models also featuring pillow tops for extra pressure relief. Hybrid models, on the other hand, offer a smoother, more responsive surface with a body-contouring feel.

All mattresses are between 11.5” and 14.25”, come in six sizes and are either firm, medium, or plush. Beauty Sleep recommends the medium and plush models to side sleepers, while they say that the firm and extra firm options are the best mattresses for stomach sleepers.