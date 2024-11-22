Need extra support? Get 30% off Brooklyn Bedding's Titan Plus mattress in huge Black Friday sale
Save over $400 on the Titan Plus — Brooklyn Bedding's mattress for plus size sleep
If you need more support from your mattress, the Brooklyn Bedding Black Friday sale is the right place to start. Right now, the Titan Plus is 30% off at Brooklyn Bedding, bringing the price of a queen down to $874.30 (was $1,249). That's a fantastic price for such a durable mattress.
Many of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers have a hybrid structure for maximum support. And the Titan Plus is no different. With 8" TitanCore individually encased coils, as well TitanFlex comfort foam, you can expect a mattress that not only cradles your body, but keeps it supported and your spine aligned. Designed to support up to 1,000lbs of weight, it's a great option for heavier sleepers.
As you may expect, a specialist mattress like this can come at a premium price. But, with the Black Friday mattress deals landing, Brooklyn Bedding has slashed its prices, bringing the Titan Plus into the mid-range price bracket. Here's why you should take advantage of the sale. If you want real-time Black Friday updates, be sure to check out our Black Friday mattress deals live daily blog.
The Titan Plus
Was from: $699
Now from: $489.30
Saving up to: up to $449.70 at Brooklyn Bedding
Mattress summary: The Titan Plus by Brooklyn Bedding has a hybrid design with 5 different layers catering to provide comfort for heavy sleepers. The combination of the TitanFlex comfort foam and the 8" Titancore individually wrapped coils deliver pressure point relief, responsive contouring and long-lasting support. Since some plus size sleepers find regular beds may sag easily, the Titan Plus is made to rate 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale. Which is why we rated it as one of the best mattresses for heavy sleepers. This makes it ideal for back and stomach sleepers, but side sleepers might want a little extra give. However, the quilted gel top foam should offer a little sinking-in comfort. There's also the option to add a Glaciotex cooling cover for those prone to sleeping hot. The Black Friday sale brings a queen sized mattress down to $874 from the original MSRP $1,249.
Benefits: 10-year warranty | 120 night trial period | Free shipping
Price history: The Titan usually has a 25% discount throughout the year, peaking up to 30% during major events like the current Black Friday deal. While we have seen this Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale before, it's still great value for money. And we don't know how long it'll last so it's worth taking advantage of!
Looking for something else? Try this instead...
DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 $649 at DreamCloud
If you need a mattress for heavy sleepers and struggle with back pain, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is your pick. This is essentially an upgrade of the popular DreamCloud mattress (read more in our DreamCloud mattress review) which has extra coils and foam to give you a relaxed and comfortable sleep. It has excellent edge support thanks to the two rows of thick individually wrapped coils, as well as responsive support. You'll also enjoy a cashmere cushion comfort cover promoting airflow to keep you cool during sleep and providing extra pressure relief. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is now 50% off in the DreamCloud Black Friday sales, bringing down the original MSRP of a queen sized mattress from $2,196 to $949. You'll also get better perks than the Titan, with a lifetime warranty, 365-night trial and free shipping and returns.
