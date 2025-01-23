I’ve been sleeping on a $2,000 smart mattress cover for 3 months — here’s 3 things you should know before buying

There's no getting around the fact that the leading smart bed systems from reputable brands like Eight Sleep and Sleep Number come at a high price. You will be sleeping on state-of-the-art technology, after all.

As part of a wider team of mattress testers, we've slept on, tested and ranked the best mattresses of the year for all sleep styles and budgets. Although it technically isn't a mattress, a highlight for me has been sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 mattress cover, complete with smart climate control and intricate sleep tracking.

I've been sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 for three months now and have been impressed with how refreshed I have felt in the mornings and have even noticed my energy levels have improved throughout the day. But it's not for everyone. If you're looking to add cutting edge sleep tech to your sleep set up, we're expecting deep discounts off of a range of smart beds in the upcoming President's Day mattress sales. But if the Eight Sleep Pod 4 is on your wish list, here's what you should know before buying.

What is the Eight Sleep Pod 4?

Designed to keep you at an optimal sleep temperature while measuring your sleep metrics and waking you up with a vibration, thermal alarm in place of an infuriating sound, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 promises to elevate your sleep quality and routine.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 is a smart mattress cover and bedside hub that uses a water-based system to heat and cool your sleep surface. After testing the Pod 4, we rate is as one of the best smart beds on the market today (for detailed test analysis, you can read my Eight Sleep Pod 4 mattress cover review.)



The mattress cover is also laced with sleep tracking, thermal and motion sensors that measure your biometrics and body temperature through the night and and vibrate to wake you up come morning. This system pairs with the Eight Sleep compatible app where users can view nightly sleep reports, set a weekly routine, manually adjust temperature and keep track of how their sleep changes with their lifestyle.

Having slept on their Eight Sleep Pod 4 for three months, I now know why so many celebs favour it. But with a hefty price tag, you'll want to be sure this is the best smart bed for you before you invest.

3 things you should know before buying the Eight Sleep Pod 4

(Image credit: Future)

1. You'll still need a good quality mattress

As a smart mattress cover that fits over your existing mattress like a fitted sheet, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 will only be as comfortable and supportive as the mattress beneath it. While the cover provides a contouring surface that maintains the comfort of the mattress it is paired with, it doesn't have a major influence on support. Therefore, anyone experiencing back pain will need a reliable mattress beneath that provides ample spinal support.

Similarly, those prone to occasional overheating might want to opt for one of the best hybrid mattresses, which are naturally breathable in their open-structure design. (Very hot sleepers won't need to invest in one of the best cooling mattresses of the year, due to the Pod 4's outstanding temperature regulation - more on that below.) Meanwhile, light weight side sleepers might benefit from the softness, pressure relief and cradling comfort offered by the best memory foam mattresses.

The Pod 4 is compatible with mattresses between 10 and 16 inches thick. If your mattress is any shower, the material will sag and it will be difficult to use the mattress-side touch sensitive control pad.

2. You will need to pay a subscription fee

This is one of the main drawbacks of the Eight Sleep Pod 4. Beyond the initial mattress purchase, you will need to pay a subscription fee to access all smart features the pod has to offer. The Eight Sleep subscription is $17/month with a standard plan and $25/month with an enhanced plan. The only benefit of the enhanced plan is that it extends your warranty from 2 years to 5 years.

(Image credit: Future)

Wondering if you can bypass this monthly fee? Without it, you can't access automatic temperature adjustments, sleep and health reports, the vibration and thermal alarm feature or snoring detection. So, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 is not a worthy purchase unless you sign up.

3. It will record personal metrics to learn about your sleep patterns

Part of Eight Sleep commitment to bringing you the highest quality sleep through their tech-heavy sleep systems is their ability to get to know your sleep habits and preferences. This means sensors integrated in the mattress cover pairs with AI on the Eight Sleep Autopilot app to store and analyze your personal health and sleep metrics. The bed tracks everything from your breathing and heart rate to your sleep cycles, sleep latency, sleep duration and routine, and snoring tendencies. While harmless, that is a lot of data, which can make some less tech-savvy people feel uneasy.

But if you're wanting to learn more about what happens to your body overnight and get better health insights than wearables can offer, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 will make a great sleep tech companion.

Who should buy the Eight Sleep Pod 4

From smart mattress covers to adjustable bed bases, wearable sleep trackers, magnesium concoctions, anti-snoring pillows and a host of sleepmaxxing methods, there are plenty of trends and products saturating the modern sleep industry, all promising to revolutionize your rest. But if a smart mattress cover is tickling your fancy, after three months of testing, here's who we recommend does and doesn't splash their cash on the Eight Sleep Pod 4.

First and foremost, you need to have some degree of smart phone knowledge to operate the Eight Sleep Pod 4. You must download the app, connect the pod via Bluetooth, make your own account and use the app to view nightly analytics. In the same vein, we recommend people who feel overwhelmed or apprehensive about technology stay clear of the Pod 4.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Hot sleepers will also be in relieving hands with the Eight Sleep Pod 4. The pod cools your bed surface down to 13 degrees celsius. It then tracks your temperature through the night and adjusts accordingly to ensure you don't overheat. Temperature regulation is the selling point of the Pod 4. Hence, if sleeping hot doesn't disturb your sleep, the Pod 4 may not be the best use of money. Instead you could invest in a luxury mattress with extra cushioning or firmness, depending on your sleep needs.

In short, health-enthusiasts looking to geek out on their sleep metrics and nighttime sweaters will benefit from the features the Eight Sleep Pod 4 has to offer. Meanwhile, tech-resistant sleepers and those on a budget can find better options elsewhere in this month's mattress sales.

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Alternatives

