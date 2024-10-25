What is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base and should you buy it?

Smart beds come with cutting edge sleep tech to help you sleep better and, as you might imagine from one of the top mattress companies, Tempur-Pedic produce a range designed to help improve your sleep.

Combining a smart base with one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers can help to not only improve your sleep, but also give you valuable insights into your sleep patterns. All this tech doesn’t come cheap though and, at full MSRP, the Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base starts from $1,899.



However, the Black Friday mattress sales are on their way and Tempur-Pedic often offer large discounts during major sales events, so it's a great time of year to pick up a base for less. But is the bed worth investing in? Let's take a closer look to help you decide.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: Overview

Pros Automatic snoring detection

Adjustable lumbar support

Sleep tracking and coaching Cons Expensive

You have to buy a mattress separately

We rate the Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base as one of the best smart beds you can buy, but it’s definitely an investment piece. Unlike some smart beds, you’ll have to buy a mattress separately, increasing the cost. However, this does give you the chance to customize your bed exactly to your sleeping style.

The Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base is full of clever features to help you get better sleep. The base has adjustable lumbar support, along with head and foot lifts to customize the bed to your requirements. There’s a sleep tracking app that will give you a daily report on your sleep health and the base has an automatic snore response along with massaging capabilities.

Still, there’s no getting away from the premium price of the base and there are other cheaper options available. But we're going to look at this features in more detail to see if it's really worth it.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: Price & Trial

The Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base starts at $1,899 for a twin long

Bundle your base with a qualifying Tempur-Pedic mattress and you’ll get $300 off

Tempur-Pedic offer the biggest discounts at major sales events

Bargains from Tempur-Pedic are rare, with the best Tempur-Pedic sales generally taking place at major holidays and sales events. If you’re combining a mattress and base though, Tempur-Pedic has a regular offer that knocks $300 off the regular price.

Somewhat disconcertingly, there’s no trial period with the Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base and the brand don’t except returns (except in the case of there being something wrong with the base that can’t be fixed). You do get a 25-year warranty though and there’s full, free white glove delivery with your power base purchase.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the prices you can expect to pay at full MSRP:

Twin Long: $1,899

Full: $1,999

Queen: $1,999

King: $2,699

Cal king: $2,699

Split king: $3,798

Split cal king: $3,798

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: from $1,899 at Tempur-Pedic

There’s $300 off the combined price of a Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base purchased alongside a qualifying Tempur-Pedic mattress. A queen power base is $1,999 but if you’re looking for a discount, we’d recommend waiting to see if bases are included in Tempur-Pedic’s Black Friday sales.



Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: Design & Materials

Tempur-Pedic’s app is free, and controls are built into the base

The base has AI-powered sensors to provide insights on your sleep patterns

There’s also an automatic snoring response

The Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base is full of features designed to improve your sleep. The base has head and foot lifts for complete customization, allowing you to also achieve a zero gravity position with head and feet slightly raised above your heart and stomach.

Adjustable lumbar support allows you to find the right level of support for your lower back and there’s a 2-Zone massage feature (one at the head and one at the feet) with three different levels of intensity.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

We think the automatic snore response will be appreciated by many long suffering partners – the base can detect snoring and raises the snorer’s head to help stop it. Sleep coaching is provided through Tempur-Pedic’s free Sleeptracker AI app. Compatible with both iPhones and Androids, you’ll get a daily sleep quality report, with an in-app sleep coach to offer insights into how to improve this.

The base has AI-powered sensors to provide specific insights on your sleep patterns, and you can even set an alarm to wake you when you’re in your lightest phase of sleep. And you can also connect the base to an Amazon Alexa to give you control with simple voice commands.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: Support & Comfort

Tempur-Pedic’s base is completely adjustable

The base also has adjustable lumbar support

You can set the base to a zero gravity position to minimize pressure on the body

First things first, this is a base and much of the support and comfort you’ll get will come from the mattress you choose to pair with it. However, the Smart Power Base does have plenty of features to help you get a more restful night’s sleep.

Firstly, the base has adjustable lumbar support, which you can raise by up to six inches. Combine this feature with one of the best mattresses for back pain and you should be able to soothe any aches and pains.

You can also adjust the bed at both the head and feet, with a variety of customizable positions. This can also help alleviate aches and pains – particularly if you set the base to a zero gravity position as described previously. This position helps to eliminate the impact of gravity which, in turn, alleviates pressure on the body.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: Temperature Regulation

Tempur-Pedic’s base doesn’t have specific cooling features

Pair the base with one of Tempur-Pedic’s cooling Tempur-Breeze mattresses for ultimate temperature regulation

The Smart Power Base doesn’t have any specific cooling features, but the design means that it shouldn’t hold on to any heat. It’s a slim design and should allow for good airflow from underneath the mattress.

For hot sleepers, we’d recommend pairing the mattress with one of the Tempur-Breeze mattresses. Like the best cooling mattresses , these are full of cooling tech designed to help sleepers’ temperature stay regulated overnight and to prevent overheating.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: Should you buy it?

Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base if…

✅You have a large budget: The Tempur bases are clever but come with a price tag to match. And there’s the added cost of a mattress to factor in. You’ll need a healthy budget to invest in one.

✅You or your partner snore: The automatic snore response could be a massive bonus in this case, raising the snorer’s head by around 12 degrees to open the airways and reduce or even stop snoring.

✅You want to achieve a zero gravity sleeping position: If you suffer with aches and pains, simulating weightlessness will help to alleviate pressure on your joints.

Don’t buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base if…

❌You’re on a budget: As previously mentioned, this is an expensive setup. There are slightly cheaper options available, or you could wait for a sale to try to get a discount.

❌You want to adjust each side of the bed separately: Unless you buy a split king or split cal king, adjusting one side of the bed will also adjust the other.

❌You want a mattress included in the price: The base is sold on its own, you’ll need to purchase a mattress separately.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Power Base: Alternatives

Sleep Number i8 smart bed: was from $3,399, now from $2,799 at Sleep Number

Sleep Number is one of the leading brands in smart mattresses and the i8 is an innovative mattress full of sleep tech to help you get a better night’s rest. You can adapt the firmness and comfort on each side of the mattress, or it can respond automatically to your movements. These are sensors to track your sleep, breathing and heart rate, along with an app to give you personalized recommendations. Pair with a FlexFit base for adjustable head and foot positions. A queen size is currently reduced to $3,399 (MSRP $3,999).

