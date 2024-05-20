I'm a sleep writer – the 3 best Purple mattresses to buy in Memorial Day sales

Purple mattresses offer an adaptable pressure relief that feels like nothing else out there (and that's a compliment). If you want to see what the unique Purple support can do for your sleep, then now is the time to shop – there's $300 off all sizes of the Purple Plus Mattress at Purple.

An unusual but effective approach to pressure relief has made Purple one of the best mattress brands in the U.S., and the Plus isn't the only discount that's caught my eye. There's money off almost every bed at Purple, including $300 off the Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress. Purple sales are rare, so I recommend making the most of this one.

If Purple beds aren't for you (they can be divisive), there are plenty of other savings to shop in the Memorial Day mattress sales. But if you are interested in what Purple has to offer, keep reading for my top picks in the Purple sale.

1. Purple Original Mattress

Was: from $999

Now: from $899

Saving: $100 at Purple Summary: A deceptively simple build hides a mattress with fantastic pressure relief and a versatile feel, as we discovered in our Purple Original mattress review. Despite the unusual sleep surface and slim depth, the bed still delivers a comfortable and plush support, earning it a spot in our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers. Let's go back to that simple build. The Purple Original has three layers: a base layer of support foam, a middle layer of comfort foam, and a top layer consisting of the Purple GelFlex Grid. Flexible and responsive, this GelFlex Grid moves with you to provide continuous support. It's also highly breathable, rating among the best cooling mattresses. The Original doesn't deliver the premium feel you might expect at the price point, but when it comes to support, this is a high quality bed. Price history: The Purple Original isn't the cheapest option in the Purple range (that's the PurpleFlex) but in the current mattress sale there's very little price difference. I recommend upgrading to the Original for the added height and comfort. There's $100 off all sizes of the Original, taking a queen to $1,399 (was $1,499). Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Purple Plus Mattress

Was: from $1,499

From: from $1,199

Saving: $300 at Purple Summary: Our experienced testing panel described the Plus as "beautifully soft and firm" during our Purple Plus Mattress review. That contradictory description is the best way of understanding the Plus. It's firm where you want strong support and soft where you need gentle cradling, for a responsive feel that makes it one of the best mattresses for back pain. Like the Original, the Purple Plus features the GelFlex Grid, but it also comes with upgraded comfort foam and a double layer of stability foam. This taller build gives the Purple Plus a touch more luxury, and helps enhance the already great motion isolation and breathability. However, the edge support could be improved – this is an issue with the Original, and it's a shame it hasn't been sorted with the Plus. Price history: This is close to one of the biggest discounts we've seen on the Purple Plus. We typically consider a saving of around $400 to be a big sale at Purple, and $300 off isn't a regular deal. A queen is $1,599 (down from $1,899) which is a good price for the adaptable pressure relief and support. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

3. Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,999

Now: from $1,699

Saving: $300 at Purple Summary: Unlike the all-foam Original and Plus, the Purple Restore is a hybrid mattress, meaning it's built with springs and foam. Don't worry, it also contains the GelFlex Grid, so you'll still be getting all the adaptable pressure relief we expect from a Purple bed. You can learn more with our guide to the Purple Restore Hybrid mattress. The foam layer is thin (the coils dominate the construction), so expect a bit of bounce. It's somewhat similar to the classic feel of an innerspring mattress, but the GelFlex Grid means the Purple Restore will never exactly be considered 'traditional'. It's also not a mattress you sink into, with the upper grid providing a contoured support without the hug of memory foam. Purple mattresses are already known for their support, so the strong springs of the Restore should provide head-to-toe relief. But motion isolation might suffer: those bouncy coils could keep you up if you share a bed with a restless sleeper. Price history: We have spotted slightly bigger savings on the Purple Restore in the past, but this is one of the best deals we've seen in a while. A queen is $2,099 down from $2,399, and thanks to the unpredictability of Purple sales, who knows when we'll see a better discount. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Why buy a Purple mattress in the Memorial Day sale?

Purple mattresses are known for their adaptable support, cradling the joints to help relieve aches and pains. This is due to Purple's elastic and flexible GelFlex Grid technology. Capable of adjusting to your every move, the GelFlex Grid responds to your body to provide a unique pressure relief.

This GelFlex Grid is used in all Purple mattresses, from the budget friendly PurpleFlex Mattress to the super-luxurious Purple Rejuvenate Premier Mattress (learn more with our Purple Rejuvenate Hybrid Mattress review). The feel isn't for everyone, but all adult Purple mattresses come with a 100-night trial, so you can experience the GelFlex Grid before committing.

Purple also uses the GelFlex Grid in its sleep accessories. You can learn how it works in our Purple Harmony Pillow review – and there's 10% off the Purple Harmony Pillow at Purple.

Purple isn't known for its savings, so this is a deal worth taking advantage of. We have seen bigger discounts in the past, but they're rare and unpredictable. Now is the time to shop for a guaranteed saving.