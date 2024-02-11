I’m a mattress expert — the 5 best early Presidents’ Day sales to shop this weekend

Buying a hybrid mattress online during major holiday events such as Presidents’ Day is smart as you’ll come across some excellent savings. This weekend there are five sales in particular worth shopping, with up to 50% off at leading sleep brands. My favorite affordable hybrid mattress, the DreamCloud Hybrid, is among them too, with a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid reduced to $665 at DreamCloud Sleep. That’s a low price for a top-rated foam and coil bed with a lifetime warranty.

In fact, some of 2024's best mattresses are on sale for an excellent price this weekend, so now is a good time to buy a new bed if you can’t wait for the Presidents’ Day mattress sales on February 19. I track deals from these brands multiple times a month so I know at a glance if the savings are good or not.

These are the five mattress sales I recommend shopping this weekend and not waiting for, otherwise you risk missing them as most are flash sales or final sales. When it comes to final sales, remember that these are no return models only – all sales are final. Ready to shop? Then let’s find you a great new bed for way less…

1. DreamCloud Mattress: from $839 $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

This is my favorite affordable hybrid mattress and the one I recommend to people who love the look of Saatva beds but can’t stretch to their prices. The DreamCloud Hybrid packs a lot of mattress into its reasonable price tag, and every reviewer I’ve commissioned to test the DreamCloud has loved sleeping on it. They find it supportive, with just the right amount of give. I found it quite firm to sleep on to start with – and as a side sleeper I don’t like hard beds – but after a couple of weeks breaking it in, the DreamCloud Hybrid has become one of my all-time favorite beds. I sleep hot too and found this bed very cool during summer. There’s a flash DreamCloud mattress sale this weekend reducing a queen to $665. I don’t know how long the sale will continue for so I’d recommend buying now.

2. Emma Comfort Hybrid: from $812 $409 at Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep is another of my favorite mattress brands and I adore the Emma Original, often recommending it as an excellent cheap mattress for side sleepers seeking sink-in comfort. The Emma Comfort Hybrid has a different feel – a little more responsive and cooler, but offering less motion isolation than the all-foam Emma Original – and is a great choice for stomach and back sleepers. This weekend it’s 50% off, reducing the price of a queen size to just $659 (was $1,319). That makes it $6 cheaper than the DreamCloud, but the difference lies in the perks: the DreamCloud offers a year’s sleep trial plus lifetime warranty, whereas the Emma offers a year’s sleep trial but a 10-year warranty. That’s still good coverage for a hybrid though (we expect them to last eight years on average).

3. Avocado Eco Organic: from $777 $699 at Avocado Mattress

I’m always amazed by the low price of the fiberglass-free Avocado Eco Organic – after all, this is a fully certified organic mattress that’s often the same price (when on sale) as affordable luxury hybrids. The Eco Organic is made in Los Angeles from 8” encased coils and GOLS-certified organic latex, plus GOTS-certified cotton and wool for natural breathability and to wick away sweat. This weekend’s Avocado mattress deals will save you up to $179 on the Eco Organic, with a queen size reduced to $1,169 (was $1,299). OK so that’s a small saving compared to some of the 50% off whoppers elsewhere in this article, but considering how ‘affordable’ this fully organic mattress is compared to similar beds, and even a $10 discount would be note-worthy.

4. Nectar Premier mattress: from $1,049 $599 at Nectar Sleep

We’re big fans of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (currently priced from $349 with this month’s Nectar mattress deals), so much so that we often overlooked the Nectar Premier mattress. This is actually the better option for most people as its hybrid design delivers higher levels of comfort, pressure relief and edge support – the all-foam Nectar is much cheaper and excellent value for money. So if you have a little more budget to spend, we’d highly recommend the Nectar Premier, especially if you want a more breathable Nectar mattress with more give than and less of a body hug feel than the all-foam Nectar. This weekend a queen size Nectar Premier is reduced to $949 (was $1,499), slightly undercutting rivals such as the Helix Midnight mattress ($1,095) and Layla Hybrid ($1,499).