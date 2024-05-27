I test mattresses for work — these 3 Memorial Day sales are the best I’ve seen

There are dozens of traditional and boxed mattresses on sale today for Memorial Day and I’ve been shopping all morning to find the best deals. I’ve been tracking mattress sales for years so I know a good deal when I spot one. And today’s best offer arrived a couple of hours ago in the form of a flash sale: save 40% on mattresses + free bedding at Bear mattress.

That’s superb value for money, with the cost of Bear’s popular memory foam Bear Original mattress in a box dropping down to an all-time low of $419.40 (was $699) with free pillows and bed sheets too. I’ve seen some belting deals in my role as Senior Sleep Editor for Tom’s Guide, but this Bear Mattress saving is hard to beat.

If you’re shopping for the best mattress for your sleep needs and budget, I highly recommend the following three Memorial Day mattress sales. Each comes from a trusted mattress brand, is available on a lengthy sleep trial to ensure you have ample time to test them yourself, and each has a good warranty to cover your purchase. Here’s why I’m recommending them to anyone shopping for a new mattress this Memorial Day…

1. Bear Original Memory Foam at Bear Mattress



Was from: $699

Now from: $419.40

Saving: Up to $676 and $500 of bedding at Bear Mattress The deal: There are lots of memory foam mattresses on sale today, but I haven’t found any that beats the Bear Original for value for money. You can save 40% off every size with the code MD4TY at checkout and you’ll receive up to $500 of free bedding with your purchase.



The mattress: The Bear Original is a 10” memory foam mattress in a box that my Bear Original Mattress review team rates it highly for pressure relief and motion isolation. It does retain a little warmth, so pick the Saatva or Amerisleep if you overheat during sleep. However if you have a small budget for a top-rated memory foam mattress and you want to overhaul your sleep space with fresh new sheets and pillows, this deal is excellent value. A queen size Bear Original is down to just $598 with $320 of free bedding. The benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

2. Saatva Classic Mattress at Saatva Was: From $1,395

Now: From $995

Savings: $400 off all sizes at Saatva The deal: For the past few months all Saatva mattress prices have been at an all-time high, but this new $400 discount on every Saatva order with $1,000 or more opens up the cheapest prices I’ve seen on the Saatva Classic since Presidents’ Day. Saatva only rolls out this bigger discount for major holidays, so once this current Saatva mattress sale ends tomorrow, I don’t expect to see it again until Labor Day in September. If you want the Saatva Classic at the cheapest price, buy it now. The mattress: The handcrafted Saatva Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress that I rate as the best hybrid mattress in the world. It comes in three firmness (Plush, Luxury Firm, Firm) and two heights (11.5” and 13.5”), so it can be tailored to most body types and sleep preferences. During our Saatva Classic mattress review, it slept cool and offered excellent pressure relief and lumbar support. It is a little bouncy, so choose the Bear Original above if you need the highest level of motion isolation from your new mattress (perhaps because you share with a restless sleeper). In short, the Saatva Classic is a near-perfect luxury-hotel style mattress on sale for the best price we’ve seen in months. The benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | White Glove Delivery