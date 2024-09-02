I have a bad back — here are the 3 luxury mattresses I'd buy during Labor Day sales

As much as I’d love to sink into a super plush pillow-top mattress every night, I have to be realistic — I need to make sure my ailing back is well supported. But are luxury mattresses good for back pain? They absolutely can be, and I’m here to share the three I'd buy in today’s Labor Day sales.

For nearly five years I've been reviewing some of the world's best mattresses for all sleeping positions. While I wish I didn't have this nagging lower back problem, the silver lining is that I can use my experience to help those who share my pain.

Below are the luxury mattresses for back pain that I think are worth the splurge in today's Labor Day mattress sales. There are more affordable options on sale today (see our main Labor Day guide above), but these three have everything you need to sleep comfortably with back pain.

The 3 luxury mattresses I'd buy for back pain

1. Saatva RX

Was from: $1,995

Now from: $1,595

Saving: $400 off at Saatva Why I like it: As someone with lower back pain and mild scoliosis, the Saatva RX feels like it was created just for me. Beneath its opulent exterior lies triple-tempered recycled steel coils, 2" foam modules, 1" microcoils encased in high-density foam, and a 1" gel-infused memory foam lumbar crown. These components allow the RX to adapt to my movements and provide pressure relief and support where I need it most — all while preventing heat buildup. The firmer caliper springs along the perimeter make sitting on the edge of the bed comfortable when getting up, but the 15" height might be challenging for those with limited mobility. Unlike the brand's flagship mattress, the Saatva Classic, the Saatva RX comes in just one firmness level (Supportive Plush), which my fellow testers and I describe as medium-firm. It's ideal for back sleepers, but while I found it comfortable for side sleeping, some lighter side sleepers may prefer a softer option. Despite its minor drawbacks, the Saatva RX is the best mattress for back pain I've ever tried. Read more in my Saatva Rx mattress review. Price history: The new $400 discount yields better prices on most sizes of the Saatva RX compared to the general Saatva Labor Day sale. For instance, after $400 off, a queen RX falls to $2,895 (MSRP $3,295), which is $50 below the current general sale price. Although we’ve seen it for less during Saatva mattress sales with a 15% discount, this is still a strong deal for this premium mattress and likely the best we'll see before Black Friday. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White-Glove delivery with mattress and foundation removal

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt

Was from: $1,699

Now from: $1,499

Saving: $200 off + $300 of free bedding at Tempur-Pedic Why I like it: There’s nothing like the comforting hug of Tempur foam. The Tempur-Adapt is the most basic model in the Adapt lineup, but it’s still an exceptional mattress for back and joint pain. My fellow testers and I appreciated the deep pressure relief of the 1.5" soft Tempur comfort layer, with the support of a dense 1.5" layer of Tempur Material. We found it comfortable for back and stomach sleeping, although as a side sleeper I would have liked a bit more give for my shoulders and hips. There’s an option to upgrade to a hybrid for stronger edges and better temperature regulation — two areas where the Tempur-Adapt could have performed better for us. Still, there’s a reason Tempur-Pedic has been a top luxury brand for three decades. If you’re looking for a memory foam mattress to melt away your aches and pains, the Tempur-Adapt is a solid choice. Read my Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review to learn more. Price history: You can always count on a Tempur-Pedic mattress sale to appear around a major holiday. For Labor Day, all sizes of the Tempur-Adapt are $200 off, reducing the price of a queen to $1,999 (was $2,199). To sweeten the deal, you'll get $300 worth of accessories free with purchase. Add your chosen accessories to your cart and apply code 300FREE to receive the discount. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free White-Glove delivery with mattress and foundation removal

3. Sleep Number Climate360

Was from: $9,999

Now from: $8,999

Saving: $1,000 off at Sleep Number Why I Like It: Smart mattresses are certainly a luxury, and the Sleep Number Climate360 is one of the most indulgent options out there. After trying it hands-on at a local Sleep Number store I was tempted to max out my credit card. The integrated smart base and adjustable firmness enabled me to customize the bed to my liking, and I’ve never felt more comfortable sleeping on my back as the pressure on my lumbar simply melted away. The main attraction here is built-in climate control, which would no doubt reduce my tossing and turning on those warmer nights, preventing me from further straining my back. Alas, I sleep alone so the Climate360 isn’t a perfect fit for me. it’s geared toward couples who are on the brink of sleep divorce. If you and your partner want to avoid nocturnally drifting apart, this is a comfy compromise. Price history: Similar to Tempur-Pedic, Sleep Number likes to reserve its biggest savings for major holidays. During the Sleep Number Labor Day sale, all sizes of the Climate360 are $1,000 off. The smallest size is a queen, which is reduced to $8,999 (from $9,999) today. This matches Sleep Number's 4th of July discount and will probably be the last major markdown we'll see before Black Friday. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free White-Glove delivery with mattress and foundation removal

Is a luxury firm mattress good for back pain?

A 'luxury firm' mattress is designed to offer a balance between plushness and support — similar to the best hotel mattresses. It's usually situated in the medium to medium-firm range, but this can vary by brand as there’s no industry standard for firmness.

Since it roughly falls in the middle of the firmness scale, a luxury firm mattress can be a good choice for sleepers with back pain, especially if it has ergonomic components that provide targeted lumbar support. However, comfort and firmness are subjective, and since there’s no uniform standard across brands, the only way to truly know how a mattress feels is to try it yourself.

For sleepers with back or joint pain, I strongly recommend choosing a mattress with a generous trial period so you can take your time settling into it. You can also visit a local mattress store to try beds hands-on and talk to a sales associate.