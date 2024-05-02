Helix Sleep introduces new luxury mattresses to their plus-sized sleeper series

Helix Sleep have now added two new luxury beds to their Plus series, a collection of high-quality mattresses designed for plus-sized sleepers. The Helix Plus Luxe and Plus Elite join the core model to give heavier people more choice in premium and customizable mattresses.

Helix Sleep is the luxe sleep brand behind some of the best mattresses on the market, and the Plus Luxe and Plus Elite are designed to meet the brand's high-quality standards. Both feature a multi-layer hybrid design of supportive steel coils, medium-feel high-density foams, and a pillow top for soft comfort. Like all Helix mattresses, the Plus Luxe and Plus Elite are fiberglass free.

Both mattresses are upgrades from the Plus Core, with taller builds and more layers. The Helix Plus Elite is the most luxurious of the three, with a 16" build packed with a grand total of nine layers, it also comes with a trademark GlacioTex cover for a cooler night's sleep.

If you like the sound of these Plus mattresses, you'll be glad to know that Helix has already knocked 30% off the Plus Luxe and Elite in the early access Memorial Day mattress sales. Not only can you save up to $1,124 on the Helix Plus Elite when using the code MEMDAY30 at Helix Sleep, you’ll also get a free pillow set with your purchase. Let's take a closer look.

Helix Plus Luxe: Features and price

The 13.5" Helix Plus Luxe has a multi-layer hybrid design, consisting of three high-density foam layers for support, a sturdy layer of TitanCore steel coils, and a quilted pillow top with a breathable TENCEL cover.

The bottom layer features DuraDense foam, which provides durability. After the tier of individually wrapped coils for lumbar and spinal support, there's a transition layer of ultra-dense foam for targeted comfort. The next foam layer provides a medium-firm feel and cradling pressure relief, followed by a responsive top layer of extra-dense foam.

Price-wise, the Helix Plus Luxe comes with a luxe price tag. The MSRP of each Plus Luxe size is as follows:

Twin: $1,507.10

Twin XL: $1,757.10

Full: $2,132.10

Queen: $2,507.10

King: $3,007.10

Cal King: $3,007.10

However, Helix Sleep has already introduced an early access 30% off Memorial Day discount, with the promo code: MEMDAY30. This sale takes a queen size down to $1,754.96, saving you $752. This beats Helix's standard site-wide sale of 25% off.

Helix Plus Elite: Features and price

The Helix Plus Elite boasts nine layers in its tall, 16" frame. As the most luxurious of Helix's range of the best mattresses for heavy people, the Helix Plus Elite features five layers of ultra-dense supportive foam, an 8" layer of premium steel coils for zoned lumbar support, and two layers individually wrapped micro coils for targeted pressure relief and health spinal alignment.

The mattress is slightly plusher than the Plus Luxe, as it gives a medium feel rather than medium-firm comfort. The plush quilted foam pillow top adds cushioning comfort and is covered in GlacioTex, a trademarked heat-dissipating fabric found in the best cooling mattresses.

This premium bed is the most expensive of the Plus mattress series. The MSRP of each Plus Elite size is as follows:

Twin: $2,498.80

Twin XL: $2,748.80

Full: $3,311.30

Queen: $3,748.80

King: $4,498.80

Cal King: $4,498.80

The current Helix mattress deals offers 30% off for a Memorial Day discount (using the promo code: MEMDAY30), which takes a queen size down to $2,624.13.