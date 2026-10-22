It's International Crocs Day and these are the 21 pairs of Croslite-made shoes on my wishlist

Happy International Crocs Day! 🐊 It's officially Croctober, and there's no better way to celebrate than snapping up a new pair of the beloved brand's clogs, slides and sandals.

To mark the occasion, clogs, sandals, slides and, of course, Jibbitz have been discounted by up to 58% on Crocs website and on Amazon. To get your Croc-stomping on, I've gathered 21 of the best Crocs deals below. Of course, this doesn't completely reflect all the discounted styles, but you can check them out on Crocs' sale page or Crocs' Amazon storefront here.

You'll need to act fast to snap up a new pair of Crocs — these prices won't hang around long and Croctober only comes around once a year!

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