My doctor told me I had high blood pressure, so I started using this to track it — and it's 46% off right now

I went to my annual checkup a few weeks ago, only to be told the biggest surprise I’ve heard from my doctor to date. I was told my blood pressure was extremely high, 160/120 to be exact, which prompted my doctor to ask me then and there if I was feeling alright. I was absolutely surprised by the news, given how much I've been actively exercising for the past couple of months.

That’s why I took my doctor’s advice about using an in-home blood pressure monitor. For the past few weeks now, I’ve been using the Omron 7 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor twice daily to track and monitor my blood pressure. Right now, it’s on sale for 37% off its normal price — with an additional $8.34 clippable coupon. Including the coupon, the total discount on the Omron 7 Series blood pressure monitor is $42 off. Considering that it normally sells for $89, the 46% off savings is pretty good.

Omron 7 Series Blood Pressure Monitor: was $89 now $47 @ Amazon

Take your measurements at home, on your own time with the Omron 7 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor. You can see the readings directly on its display, or later in the app because of its Bluetooth connectivity. You'll be able to better track your progress over time.

Part of the reason why I decided to get a blood pressure monitor was because I didn’t want to wait until my next doctor’s appointment for another surprise. By taking my own blood pressure reading the same time every day, I can better see my progress and also see what activities impact my higher readings.

One thing I really like about the Omron 7 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor is that I can connect my phone and download the data — which I can then send to my doctor. The app’s pretty straightforward, showing both my systolic and diastolic readings, along with my pulse rate. There’s a chart that breaks down the readings, so I know if my blood pressure is elevated, high, or in crisis.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s also a switch on the front of the unit that allows for two people to use the Omron 7 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor. That way, when I sync it with my phone, the data it collects is from my readings and not the other person. So far, I find the measurements to be accurate, but the only complaint I have is that it’s powered by 4 AA batteries — as opposed to being rechargeable.

Alternatively, I’ve also been using the Withings BPM Connect as well for those times I’m in a rush and can’t take my blood pressure at home. Its compact design and rechargeable battery makes it a breeze to throw into my backpack without taking up much room. The Withings app is also just as intuitive and informative, but the readings tend to be slightly higher than what I get with the Omron.

Withings BPM Connect: buy now for $129 @ Amazon

Thanks to its portable design and rechargeable batteries, the Withings BPM connect can be taken anywhere to check your blood pressure. There's also a digital display that will show you the results when you don't have your phone connected to it.

Despite this, these portable blood pressure monitors have become gadgets I use on a daily basis and something I recommend for American Heart Month, which is happening all throughout February. It’s one of those health tech gadgets I’ve often overlooked in the past because I never thought much about it, but now I’m realizing it’s just a critical as some of the best smartwatches or best fitness trackers I wear.