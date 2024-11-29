BowFlex's awesome adjustable dumbbells are down 31% with this massive Black Friday weights deal
Build muscle for $170 less while the deal lasts
Adjustable dumbbells aren't cheap. It makes sense — each set combines several dumbbells into a single space-saving, customizable weight. But just because they're good value in the long run, it doesn't make it easier on your wallet up-front.
But this Black Friday BowFlex deal crashes the cost of the BowFlex SelectTech 552 dumbbells down to just $379 at Amazon, saving you $170 on some of our favorite adjustable dumbbells.
The BowFlex SelectTech 552 range from 5-52 lbs in 5 lb increments, making them ideal for beginners and advanced lifters. The rubber grip makes them easy to hold (even with sweaty hands) and you get a two-month free membership to BowFlex's workout app JRNY, which has motion-tracking routines designed for these specific dumbbells.
Some of the best adjustable dumbbells are sold as single weights, instead of a pair like in this deal. So the prices seem lower, but that's only for one weight! This could still work for you if you want to add resistance to bodyweight exercises.
But for home strength workouts, you definitely want a pair like the BowFlex SelectTech 552. You can customize these between 5 lbs and 52 lbs in 5 lb increments, and you just need to twist the handlebar dial to change the weight.
We tried training with the SelectTech 552 and were impressed at how easily and quickly you can adjust the load. This is really important, as it's fine if it takes a while to change between sets, but you don't want to spend time messing around with plates and dials between exercises.
Tthere's also a lot of room to grow here too. You can train at just 5 lbs if you're new to resistance workouts, and at the higher end, 52 lbs is pretty heavy and enough for most home exercises.
When you do reach a plateau though, there's always an upgrade to the BowFlex SelectTech 1080 waiting in the wings. These range up to 90 lbs, and down to 10 lbs, so are extremely versatile, but also expensive: a single dumbbell retails for $400.
James is Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor, covering strength training workouts, cardio exercise, and accessible ways to improve your health and wellbeing.His interest in fitness started after being diagnosed with a chronic illness, and he began focusing on strengthening his core, taking regular walks around the city, and practicing meditation to manage the symptoms. He also invested in fitness trackers, home workout equipment, and yoga mats to find accessible ways to train without the gym.Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, James was the Fitness Editor at Fit&Well, where he covered beginner-friendly exercise routines, affordable ways to boost your wellbeing, and reviewed weights, rowing machines, and workout headphones.He believes that exercise should be something you enjoy doing, so appreciates the challenge of finding ways to incorporate it into everyday life through short muscle-building sessions, regular meditation, and early morning walks.