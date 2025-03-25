3 budget sports earbuds I like as much as the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

An online search for the best sports headphones will lead you to the all-new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. The heart-rate-enabled headphones are currently top-ranked among fitness and tech experts.

We’re not debating their marquee status. The Powerbeats Pro 2 have everything the avid exerciser wants in a pair of sports earbuds. They improve on every one of their predecessor’s hallmarks, from battery life to connectivity to sound quality.

Apple also introduced a number of upgrades, including active noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, wireless charging, and built-in heart rate monitoring. All of that comes packaged in Beats’ signature ear hook design, which has been updated to deliver optimal fit in a smaller frame.

At the same time, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are expensive ($249) and fall in a price range similar to other luxury earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2 and the category-leading Sony WF-1000XM5.

Since you’re already spending a lot on gym membership fees and workout gear (e.g., fitness trackers, running shoes), splurging on Beats’ latest offering may not be conducive to your financial situation. If that’s the case, then you’ll want to seek out more affordable options.

The market has several cheap wireless earbuds that check many of the same boxes as the Powerbeats Pro 2, and at a fraction of the cost.

Tom’s Guide is always testing the latest true wireless releases across all sub-categories (e.g., AI, noise cancellation, open ear). I have a trio of recommendations that are as serviceable as the Powerbeats Pro 2. Best of all, they’re all listed under $100.

1. Anker Soundcore Sport X20

Anker isn’t known for its sports buds, but the consumer electronics giant has made strides with its most recent athletic creations. The Sport X20 is a low-cost contender that shares many similarities to the Powerbeats Pro 2. We’re talking fit, noise cancellation, and personalized sound.

Let’s start with the obvious, that being Anker’s swivel ear hook mechanism. We prefer it over Beats’ design because it can extend and twist to accommodate different ear shapes. The hooks lock on firmly for maximum fit. These buds are composed of sturdy plastic with IP68 dirt and waterproofing that ensures long-lasting use. Meanwhile, the Powerbeats Pro 2 come with a lower IP rating (IPX4).

ANC on the Sport X20 does a solid job of tuning out gym distractions. The humming noises from a rowing machine are silent. You won’t hear beeping sounds or the impact of running feet on a treadmill. Wind resistance is surprisingly good and minimizes harsh sounds created in gusty conditions. Ambient Sound keeps you focused on running trails by capturing ambient noise loudly and clearly in real-time.



Underneath the buds’ svelte hood lies 11mm drivers that dish out adrenaline-inducing audio. Bass response can be overwhelming, depending on tracks, but it’s customizable through the Soundcore app, which also has the HearID feature to create your own sound profile. Anker’s 3D Surround Sound mode is available for immersive audio, though it’s nowhere near as effective as Apple’s 3D sound format on the Powerbeats Pro 2. Luckily, it’s a feature you won’t miss when exercising.

Battery life on the Sport X20 exceeds the Powerbeats Pro 2: up to 12 hours per charge. This doesn’t account for ANC and other core functionality (e.g., digital assistance, volume), which drop playtime to 8 hours. That’s still sufficient for about 3 to 4 days of workouts. Tossing the buds in their charging case can generate 2 hours of listening time on a 5-minute charge. The case gives you 48 hours of additional use when fully charged.

Other notable traits: Breathing exercises, multi-device pairing, and SweatGuard technology for an extra layer of moisture protection.

2. Jabra Elite 4 Active

Despite shutting down its consumer earbuds business (a decision we’re praying it reconsiders), Jabra still has multiple performers that can compete with the Powerbeats Pro 2. The Elite 4 Active is one of them.

These mid-range buds do something that no Beats models can, which is allow users to manually tweak sound. The Sound+ app comes with a customizable EQ to create sound profiles, plus music presets that cater to different sonic attributes. Jabra’s sound signature packs a mean low-end punch to rile up energy when fatigued in the middle of 5K runs. Niche features like Spotify Connect offers instant access to favorited workout playlists on the streaming service.



ANC operates better on these buds than the pricier Elite 7 Active and is notably stronger than the Powerbeats Pro 2’s version. It adapts to surrounding noise levels and can be tailored to your hearing. The feature works well for silencing clanky gym machines and talkative treadmillers. Jabra’s beloved HearThrough mode raises environmental awareness during outdoor runs.

The Elite 4 Active are more durable than any Apple or Beats buds; IP57 certification makes them sweat/waterproof. A smooth rubberized exterior prevents scratches and scuffs. Lastly, the EarGels tips form a tight seal to maintain on-ear stability when engaged in lateral-heavy movements.

Other notable traits: Alexa integration, fantastic call quality, and up to 7 hours ANC playtime (per charge).

3. JLab JBuds Sport ANC 4

JLab’s massive collection of inexpensive sports earbuds is greatly inspired by the Powerbeats line. The JBuds Sport ANC 4 provide many benefits to active runners and extensive trainers.

Sound is dynamic and lively right out of the box. The bottom-heavy low end gives contemporary tracks a thumpy presence that increases energy levels during workouts. Three built-in EQs are available – Bass Boost, Balanced, and Signature (the default) – the latter being fine-tuned for proper frequency balance. All that means is you’ll hear enticing sonic elements (e.g., crashing cymbals, thrashing drums) clearer. Music doesn’t sound as immersive as it does on the spatial audio-enabled Powerbeats Pro 2, but what’s heard on the Sport ANC 4 is satisfying for the price.

Practical features are abundant. There’s an Interval Timer for timing works and repeating sets, which comes in handy for stationary workouts. Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint technology pairs the buds to two devices simultaneously within a 60-foot range. Picture using an Android phone while riding your Peloton bike and having to immediately jump on a FaceTime call via MacBook Pro. These buds make that switch seamlessly without compromising connectivity or sound performance.



JLab’s noise-cancelling mode leaves much to be desired, but its Aware Mode is powerful and pulls in a vast amount of ambient noise. It’s ideal for monitoring traffic on nightly runs or eavesdropping on conversations.

Aesthetically, the JBuds Sport ANC 4 are nothing to brag about. However, they are sturdier than any Apple-made audio product. Hard plastic with IP66 certification (dirt-/sweat-proofing and water resistance) protects the buds. JLab’s on-ear hooks and silicone tips are a terrific combination for prime stabilization. Even the wireless charging case is built to withstand the daily abuse you’ll put it through. Dropping it on hard surfaces won’t crack the exterior. Most importantly, the magnetic closures keep these buds secure in their charging slots.

Other notable traits: Companion app support, reliable touch controls, and up to 60 hours via charging case (up to 14 hours per charge).

