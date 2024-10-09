I test fitness trackers for a living – these are the 5 Prime Day fitness tracker deals I'd buy right now

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to upgrade or invest in tech essentials, including the best fitness trackers. Unlike their bulkier smartwatch cousins, fitness trackers tend to be lighter in weight and more comfortable to wear with fewer distracting features to get in the way of monitoring fitness goals.

I've tested dozens of fitness trackers and these five discounted models are the ones I recommend most this Prime Day, including the Amazfit Band 7 for just $39.

Written by Written by Dan Bracaglia Senior Writer My name is Dan and I lead our coverage of wearable fitness technology including smartwatches, smart rings and fitness trackers. I also look after our wearables buying guides, ensuring roundups of the top Fitbits, Garmin watches and cheap fitness trackers remain up to date. When I'm not writing, you can find me out hiking, biking, snowboarding or kayaking suited up from head to toe in the latest gorpware and fitness gadgets, all in the name of testing (and fun).

Best Prime Day fitness tracker deals

Amazfit Band 7: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Amazfit Band 7 is a straightforward wearable with all the basic fitness-tracking features you'd expect. Accuracy and battery life both impress, especially for under $40. Weighing just one ounce, it also won't slow you down.

Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon

The Amazfit Bip 5 is a bit more advanced than the Band 7, sporting a larger screen that gives the device an almost-Apple Watch-like aesthetic. Simple to operate with reliable tracking, this sleek wearable was already a great bargain at $89, as noted in our Amazfit Bip 5 review. It also boasts voice support for Amazon Alexa, a feature rarely offered in fitness trackers under $100.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $168 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the brand's entry-level GPS watch for runners and one of the best fitness-tracking watches for beginners thanks to exceptional battery life, advanced fitness metrics and insights, a bright screen, an easy-to-operate user interface and a comfortable design.

Fitbit Ace LTE: was $229 now $170 @ Amazon

Fitbit's newest kid's activity tracker is $59 off for Prime Day. This comfy-wearing device is perfectly sized for smaller wrists and lets parents keep tabs on their child's location and basic health metrics. Best of all, you and your child can message back and forth with it, for added peace of mind. These features require a $10/month subscription, though.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Pixel Watch brings Fitbit's top-notch health-tracking tech into a sleek Google-built package with plenty of smarts. Though the Pixel Watch 2 was just replaced by the Pixel Watch 3, it remains a capable and modern smartwatch. In fact, it's barely a year old and offers a similar design and many of the same features as its newer sibling, for less cash.

