Where to Buy Nintendo's Switch GameCube Controller and Adapter

For much of the Super Smash Bros. series' history, the Nintendo Gamecube controller has been considered the definitive way to play.



This tradition looks to hold true with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a game which has paved the way for yet another Nintendo console to be declared Gamecube controller compatible.

(Image credit: Nintendo)



In order to pre-order Nintendo's new Smash Bros.-themed Gamecube controller as well as its adapter (a separate product that's necessary in order for the controller to work with the Nintendo Switch), you'll need to head on over to Amazon.com.



Right now, both the controller and adapter are available for pre-order on Amazon, so you'll want to move quickly and secure yours before they're gone — because, spoiler alert, Nintendo's track record is a bit dodgy when it comes to keeping products in stock (including with the last Gamecube controller adapter the company released, courtesy of Smash 4's launch on the Wii U).

The Gamecube controller features a stunning ergonomic design and has long been seen as the best controller option for competitive Smash players. The adapter is also a necessary purchase, as without it, you won't be able to hook up said Gamecube controller to your Nintendo Switch. Plus, the adapter allows up to four controllers to be connected at once, meaning Gamecube-flavored Super Smash Bros. Ultimate parties are officially endorsed by Nintendo.



As a pleasant side note, if you still have your Wii U Gamecube controller adapter, those are compatible with the Switch as well, so no need to shell out extra cash on another one.



