Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Launching in February (Report)

Samsung will release its next flagship phones sooner than expected, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company will reportedly introduce the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in late February and release them in March.

The new phones will allegedly look a lot like the current Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but may have far better cameras to take on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The release would come just months after the September release of the Note 8.

Bloomberg's report is otherwise light on specs and other information. Other rumors we've heard before include a fingerprint reader under the screen, a Snapdragon 845 CPU and a dual-lens camera.

The phone would be in hot competition with Apple's $999 iPhone X, which was released this fall for $999.