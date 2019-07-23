PS5 Rumors 2019: Release Date, Specs, Games and More

The current console generation is winding down, and talk about Sony's PS5 continues to heat up. Sony has already confirmed that its next-generation console is in development, and even let a few official specs slip ahead of an eventual reveal. But there's still plenty we don't know, which is why we're compiling all of the PS5 rumors we're hearing right here.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Latest PS5 News and Rumors (July 2019)



PlayStation is reportedly attending Gamescom 2019, so it's possible we'll hear more PS5 news toward the end of August when the event takes place.

Speaking to Cnet in June 2019, Sony's Jim Ryan confirmed some additional key PS5 features, including 120Hz refresh rate support.

Sony discussed some key PS5 features even further at a corporate strategy meeting, once again demonstrating a super-fast SSD that loads games in a fraction of the time that the PS4 does.

PS5 release date: when is it coming out?



Most signs are pointing to a late 2020 release for the PS5. In a recent forecast reported by Twinfinite, Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda predicts that the console will arrive in November 2020 with a $499 price tag.

Sony has pulled out of E3 2019 and will not have a press conference at gaming's biggest trade show next year, according to Kotaku. This could mean that Sony is taking a year off to come out of the gate swinging with a PS5 in 2020.

If the PS5 does arrive in 2020, it'll likely come later in the year. According to The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki, Sony said in an April 2019 investor call that it has no plans to release a next-generation PlayStation in the next 12 months, meaning May 2020 would be the absolute earliest possible release window for the new console.

PS5 specs: how powerful will the PS5 be?



In an interview with Wired, Sony's Mark Cerny revealed several key specs for Sony's next-generation console, which has yet to receive an official name.



The console will be powered by a CPU based on AMD's third-generation, eight-core Ryzen processor, as well as a custom GPU based on the AMD Radeon Navi line. That graphics card will allow the PS5 to deliver ray tracing, which is an ultra-realistic lighting technology that was first made popular by Nvidia's RTX cards.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The system's CPU will allow for 3D audio, which promises to be more immersive than that of the PS4 whether you're playing with headphones or through your TV speakers. The PS5's massive power will also allow for resolutions of up to 8K (for reference, the PS4 Pro maxes out at 4K.)



Cerny also noted that the system will feature a speedy SSD (solid state drive) for loading games faster. In a demonstration, Cerny showed off that the system's new SSD, a segment of Marvel's Spider-Man that normally took 15 seconds to load took under a second. Additionally, Sony confirmed that the PS5 will support physical discs.

Sony demonstrated even further just how powerful the system's new SSD will be at a corporate strategy meeting in May. In a statement sent out after the meeting, Sony noted that the next-gen PlayStation will deliver more immersive experiences via "dramatically increased graphics rendering speeds, achieved through the employment of further improved computational power and a customized ultra-fast, broadband SSD."

A video from the meeting posted by The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki shows the same Spider-Man load test that Cerny gave to Wired. In it, a new area can be shown loading in less than a second on the next-gen PlayStation, compared to 8 seconds on a PS4 Pro.

In an interview with Cnet in June 2019, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan revealed that the PS5 will support 4K visuals at a refresh rate of 120Hz, which could lead to extra-smooth graphics for folks with high-refresh-rate displays.

PS5 features: VR, cloud gaming and more

We already know that the PS5 will support the PlayStation VR headset, and could usher in a new version of the popular virtual reality accessory. But here's where things really get interesting: in May 2019, Sony and Microsoft announced a surprise partnership in which the two companies will share resources to further their own cloud gaming, AI and enterprise products. Does this mean the PS5 will have an improved version of PlayStation Now, or an entirely new cloud platform to compete with Google Stadia? We'll have to wait and see.

PS5 price: how much will it cost?

The PS4 found big success by undercutting the Xbox One at launch with its $399 price tag, but the PS5 might not be quite as affordable. In his quarterly forecast (as reported by Twinfinite), Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda predicts that the system will launch for $499, which is $100 more than what the PS4 and PS4 Pro sold for at launch.

PS5 backwards compatibility: will it play PS4 games?



Yep! In the Wired interview, Sony confirmed that the PS5 will play PS4 games as well as support the current PlayStation VR headset.



However, the jury's still out on whether the PS5 will play games from older PlayStation generations, as was rumored several months ago.

PS5 games: The titles to expect

While the PS5 has yet to be confirmed, it's never to early to speculate which titles may land on Sony's next gen system. First-party title The Last of Us Part II could be a ways out, and could potentially end up as a PS5 exclusive or launch on PS4 and PS5 simultaneously. And while we're speculating, don't be shocked to see sequels to PS4 megahits God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Spider-Man on the PS5.

(Image credit: The Last of Us Part II. Credit: Sony )

As far as third-party games, Bethesda already confirmed that its upcoming Starfield game is a "next-generation" experience. We also wouldn't be shocked to see The Elder Scrolls VI and Cyberpunk 2077 land on Sony's next-generation hardware. And since they release like clockwork, expect new Madden, NBA 2K and FIFA titles around the PS5's launch window.

Wondering what's next for Xbox? Be sure to also check our roundup of the latest Xbox Scarlett rumors.