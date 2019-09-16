Best Science Apps

Star Walk (Android: $0.99; iOS: $4.99)

Take augmented reality to the heavens with Star Walk (Android, iOS), an AR app that takes advantage of your device's sensors and location data to present you with an augmented view of the heavens. All you need to do is point your device skyward, and Star Walk will display a matching view of constellations, planets and other celestial bodies that you can view, updated in real time. Users can tap on planets and other notable objects to view more details or check out the Time Machine feature to view the starscape at a past or future date. A Night Mode allows you to to stargaze without burning out your night vision. Star Walk is a great app to have along on a clear night or when out camping.