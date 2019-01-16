15 Most Exciting Alexa Devices Coming in 2019

iHome iBT158

iHome has debuted a new way for speakers to experience voice assistants. Alexa comes out of this portable Bluetooth speaker, but it's not built into the speaker in the same way that the voice assistant is built into the Echo. Instead, you stream Alexa to the speaker through your phone. The iBT15B is also set up as a push-to-talk device rather than one that's always listening (such as the Amazon Tap); you press a button on the speaker to activate it. It's a way to get portable Alexa at a lower price. The iBT158 will be out this winter for around $80.

Credit: iHome