The 15 Best Marvel Cinematic Universe Fight Scenes

Team Thor vs Hela's Army (Thor: Ragnarok)

When the end of Asgard is at hand, it's time to call out the big guns. As Hela sends her army of bloodthirsty Berserkers to overtake Heimdall and the evacuating Asgardians, Thor and the Revengers jump into the frey. Drawing her strength from Asgard, Hela is mopping the floor with Thor, putting out on of his eyes in the process. Meanwhile, the Hulk takes on the fearsome wolf Fenris while Valkyrie and Loki hold off the Berserkers to buy the Asgardians some time. The battle culminates in Loki freeing the massive fire demon Surtur, bringing about the prophesied Ragnarok. The last thing we see before the fall of Asgard is Surtur driving his sword into the center of the kingdom, incinerating the goddess of death. It's one of the best sibling fights the MCU has to offer, made even better by the fact that it's all set to Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." — Sherri L. Smith

Credit: Marvel Studios