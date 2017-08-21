Best Apps for the 2017 Solar Eclipse

Get Ready for the Solar Eclipse

With a total solar eclipse set to occur today, you'll need to keep track of more than just the path of totality. Thankfully, many mobile apps can help you make the most out of the experience by providing you with everything from reference materials to weather forecasts to interactive guides. Some include live streaming options, so you can join the hundreds of millions expected to tune in online.

After you check out these apps for your iPhone or Android device to plan out your eclipse viewing party, turn to our sister site Space.com for the latest news and detailed information on the the 2017 solar eclipse.

Image Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty