Prime Day Preview: Nintendo 2DS XL w/ Mario Kart Just $120

Despite its age, the Nintendo 2DS XL is still a fun gaming handheld.

New Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle View Deal

For a limited time, you can get the Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle for $129.99 at Walmart. Traditionally priced at $149.99, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this rarely discounted handheld. (Amazon offers it for the same price. Since it's never been cheaper, it's unlikely to get a steeper price cut on Amazon Prime Day).

The 2DS XL features a 4.9 x 4.2-inch screen, right analog nub, two shoulder buttons, built-in Amiibo support, and a speedy processor. Not to mention it boasts an awesome library of games.

This unit comes with Mario Kart 7 preinstalled and supports older DS cartridges as well as various NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles.

(Image credit: Mario Kart 7 Credit: Tom's Guide)

In our Nintendo 2DS XL review, we were impressed by its compact design and ease of use. We weren't fans of its bulky hinge, but it's the best version of Nintendo's handheld yet, offering the same size screen as the 3DS XL, but in a slimmer package.

This sale is likely to end fast, so be sure to grab it while you can.