Two New Nexus Phones Coming This Year (Report)

Google may be looking to double up on the next Nexus phone. According to a new report, the successor to the Nexus 6 might arrive in two flavors, one with a 5.2-inch display and another with a bigger 5.7-inch screen.

Android Police reports that the 5.2-inch version of the phone, codenamed the LG Angler, could sport a 2,700-mAh battery and the same Snapdragon 808 processor as the LG G4. The Huawei-developed 5.7-inch variation, codenamed Bullhead, may sport a Snapdragon 810 CPU and a beefier 3,500-mAh battery.

MORE: Google I/O Preview: What to Expect



The latter phone seems like a more direct successor to last year's $650 Nexus 6, which offered strong performance and a 5.9-inch, quad HD display. However, the device proved to be too big and bulky. The Nexus 6 will be the first phone to support Google's upcoming Project Fi cellular service, which starts at $20 per month and pays customers back for their unused data. We'll have to wait and see if Project Fi comes to the next line of Nexus phones, but it seems likely.

While Google might offer multiple Nexus phones for the first time, it could come at the cost of a new tablet. According to Android Police, last year's Nexus 9 might remain the company's flagship slate throughout 2015.

There's currently no word on when to expect the next generation of Nexus phones. We are, however, just days away from Google I/O 2015, which could mark the debut of a new Chromecast stick, more details on Project Ara and Android Auto, as well as Google's brand new Android M operating system.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+