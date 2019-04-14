How to Live Stream the 2019 Masters

Even casual golf fans pay attention to major tournaments when Tiger Woods is in the mix. And the final round of the 2019 Masters begins today (April 14) with Woods, the winner of 14 majors, just two shots behind the leader.

You can watch every minute of the final round of the Masters, thanks to additional streams that aim to give fans more from their Masters experience.

In addition to watching the tournament on TV, fans can go to a Featured Groups option will help folks find the pairings they care most about and a livestream from Amen Corner between the 11th, 12th, and 13th holes will allow fans to check in to see how players are faring at the critical point in the course. Another camera will be sitting at holes 15 and 16, allowing fans to livestream all the action there.

Of course, nothing beats actually being at The Masters. But if you can’t be there, taking full advantage of those streams seems like the next best thing.

That said, you won’t be able to see those streams if you’re watching the tournament via your cable or satellite box. In a world where folks are increasingly cutting the cord, it’s the streaming services that deliver the best overall experience.

So, to help you find out how to stream The Masters and see all the extra content you can’t get elsewhere, we’ve compiled the following guide.

When is The 2019 Masters?

The four-day Masters tournament got underway on April 11, with the closing round wrapping up today



Which channels are broadcasting The Masters?

This year, both ESPN and CBS have the exclusive broadcast rights to The Masters in the U.S. ESPN's coverage included the Thursday and Friday rounds, so now the action is entirely on CBS. The network's coverage was scheduled at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, though coverage may have begun early due to the threat of bad weather later in the day.



It’s important to remember the Masters does things a little bit differently than other golf tournaments, which feature wall-to-wall coverage. In contrast, the Masters limits its TV coverage to a smaller window on CBS and ESPN. If you want to watch more of the tournament, head to the Masters Live Stream on CBSSports.com, which begins at 11 a.m. ET over the weekend.

Start with CBS streaming

In fact, if you’re looking for the simplest way to stream, CBS might be your best choice. Just head to CBSSports.com and stream the entire tournament (as well as those extra streams outlined above) at no charge. You don’t even need to be have a cable or satellite subscription to go to the CBS Sports website or app (Android, iOS) and watch the event.

The Masters website has you covered

CBS isn’t your only option, though. The folks behind The Masters are making a livestream available.

In addition to getting access to a real-time leaderboard, you can head over to The Masters website and livestream all four days of the tournament. You can also go to The Masters website and get access to the four additional streams for different views of what’s happening.

Like CBS Sports, there’s a free Masters mobile app you can use to stream that content to your Android or iOS device.

Other Streaming options

If you’d prefer not to use CBS Sports or The Masters for your streaming fix, you’ll want to find a streaming service that allows for access to CBS (especially now that ESPN's coverage has wrapped up). You’ve got five options, with pricing ranging from $15 to $50 a month, with all but one of the streaming options mentioned here featuring seven-day free trials. (The exception is PlayStation Vue, which has a five-day free trial.) Before you choose any service, though, make sure it carries your local CBS affiliate, as not all local stations are always available.

DirecTV Now: If you haven’t looked at DirecTV Now in a while, it may be worth reacquainting yourself with the AT&T-owned streaming service. DirecTV Now streamlined its packages — and raised prices — so that it’s worth double-checking just which offering will let you enjoy Masters coverage. Fortunately, it’s the less expensive Plus package, which includes ESPN among its 40-plus channels for $50 a month.

You’ll want to ensure that DirecTV Now’s channels work in your area by clicking here and seeing what’s available

Hulu With Live TV: When you boot up Hulu With Live TV, you’ll be able to choose either ESPN on Thursday or Friday or CBS on Saturday or Saturday and start streaming. Hulu With Live TV costs $45 per month. Before you sign up, however, make sure that ESPN and CBS are available in your area by inputting your ZIP code here.

PlayStation Vue: Sony’s PlayStation Vue comes with both ESPN and CBS in its entry level Access package, which costs $45 per month. You should be able to livestream The Masters on the service with ease. Be sure to check your area to ensure you have access to the channels.

Sling TV: You’ll only need Sling’s Orange package to get ESPN. And there’s some good news — a current promotion at Sling cuts that $25-a-month subscription to $15. Now for the bad news: CBS isn’t included in Sling’s offerings, so you’ll need to also have an HDTV antenna or take advantage of CBS’s other streaming options.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV comes with both ESPN and CBS, making it a suitable option for you if you’re planning to stream The Masters. You can sign up for YouTube TV, and like other streaming services, you can cancel it any time. Unfortunately, YouTube TV just raised the cost of its subscription, which now costs $50 a month. Again, be sure to check your ZIP code against YouTube TV’s service to ensure you can get the channels in your area.

How do I use a VPN to watch from outside the U.S.?

If you’re out of the country today, and you don’t want to miss the Masters, opting for a VPN service might be the best way to go. A VPN service can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, so you can access the golf tournament as if you're still stateside.

After evaluating a host of VPN services, we selected as our top pick ExpressVPN, which will meet the needs of the vast majority of users. It boasts outstanding compatibility with most devices, and its connection speeds are outstanding. And at a cost of $12.95 per month, it's nicely affordable. Best of all, if you sign up for six months or a year of service, you can reduce your price even further.

ExpressVPN: Not only is this the best VPN overall based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don't like what you get.



NordVPN: If it's security you're most concerned about, turn to NordVPN, which has 2048-bit encryption. You’ll also find proxy extensions for everything from bitcoin and PayPal to credit cards and web browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

Windscribe: If you’re just turning to a VPN for The Masters, Windscribe may be a good bet. Its generous free service gives you up to 10GB per month, and if you need more, the paid service is moderately priced. You also get unlimited connections, though connection times are pretty slow.

