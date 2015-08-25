How To Get Cortana on Android

Windows 10 brought Microsoft's Cortana, a digital assistant, to desktops and laptops. Now that Microsoft has now opened up the Beta version of Cortana for Android to all devices on the platform, Android users with a fondness for the Halo-inspired personal assistant can bring it with them wherever they go.

Cortana can be set as the default search engine on your device, taking over Google Now's search responsibilities. You can trigger the search engine by swiping up from the bottom of a screen. But saying "Hey Cortana" to your Android device will not do anything yet. Want to add Microsoft's Cortana to your Android device? Here's how.

Replace Google Now with Cortana

1. On your Android device, sign into your Google account here and tap on "Become a Beta Tester" to enroll.

2. Select "download it on Google Play."



3. Tap on the Play Store icon.

4. Select Just Once or Always depending on how you want to open Play Store links, both will work for this instance.

5. Select Install.

6. Select Open.

7. Select Next.

8. Tap I Agree to get on board with Cortana accessing your data.

9. Select Next.

10. Type your name into the prompt and tap enter, or, if you'd rather Cortana not call you by your name, you can select Skip.

11. Tap and hold on the home button and swipe up to set Cortana as the default search assistant.

12. Tap Cortana in the app selector window.

13. Select Always to set it as the default assistant.

Now Cortana will always be there for you when you swipe up.