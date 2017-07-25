Here's the Best iMac Deal We've Seen This Year

Apple's award-winning all-in-one just got a lot sexier.

Best Buy has slashed the price of the previous-generation (late 2015) 21.5-inch iMac to $824.99.

Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

That's $275 off its list price and $155 cheaper than the least-expensive iMac refurb currently in the Apple Store. It's also $175 cheaper than our last iMac deal back at the start of the year.

The iMac rarely sells for under $999, let alone $825, so we're particularly excited about this deal. The configuration on sale includes a 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD display, 1.6GHz Broadwell Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. There are also four USB 3.0 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, 802.11ac support, and an SDXC memory card reader.

If you're a student with an active .edu address, you can sign up for Best Buy's Student Deals and get a $100 promo code via email, which you can use on this iMac to drop the price to an astonishingly low $724.99.

If you don't have a valid student email, Best Buy has "excellent/certified" refurb models of this iMac for $725.99.

No matter which option you choose, you're getting at least $275 off, which makes this the best iMac deal of the year.