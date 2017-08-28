Amazon's Top 5 Deals of Today

Amazon is kicking off the last week of August with an abundance of excellent deals.

Save $200 on a robotic vacuum, get a budget pair of Bluetooth earbuds for $24, or save 20 percent on a wide range of PC gaming accessories.

Not all Bluetooth earbuds have to cost $159. Use coupon code "7MIXZ9LI" to drop the price of these headphones to just $23.97.

To celebrate PAX West, Amazon is taking 20 percent off some of our favorite gaming hardware from mainstream brands like Razer, Logitech, and Corsair. The deal ends September 9.

The Echo Dot is Amazon's budget gateway to Alexa. Through Labor Day you can take $5 off this do-it-all Bluetooth speaker.

The Tap is Amazon's portable Alexa speaker. It's $30 off through Labor Day.

As part of today's daily deal, Amazon takes $150 off the EcoVacs Deebot M88, a multi-surface robotic vacuum with multiple cleaning modes.