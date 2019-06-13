Early Prime Day Deal: 60% Off SSDs, Flash Drives, More

From SSDs to USB flash drives, Amazon is giving us a quick Amazon Prime Day preview as it takes up to 60% off select PNY storage devices.

The 1-day sale includes discounts of up to $107 with prices that start as low as $5. Noteworthy deals include:

One-day storage sales are somewhat common at Amazon and we expect to see many of these devices on sale again on Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day is likely to take place on July 15, but Amazon has already been discounting a variety of its devices. Make sure to follow our Amazon Prime Day survival guide for the latest updates on Prime Day 2019.