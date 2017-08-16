Amazon Sale: 20 Percent Off Razer, Corsair, SteelSeries, More

Germany's Gamescom tradeshow is still a few days away, but that isn't stopping Amazon from offering a few pre-trade show deals.



Through August 26, everyone's favorite e-tailer is taking 20 percent off select PC gaming accessories from the likes of Razer, SteelSeries, Corsair, and others via coupon code "GAMESCOM20". A few of our favorite deals below:





Razer Mamba Tournament Edition: Large, comfortable, and well-designed, the Mamba Tournament Edition delivers the type of performance you'd expect from a high-end gaming mouse. The intuitive software makes it easy to create profiles and preferred color schemes for individual games and we found that it works well on practically all gaming genres.





TP-Link AC1900 Touchscreen Gigabit Router: This dual-band router makes configuring your network easier than ever thanks to its 4.3-inch, full-color touchscreen. Three dual-band antennas deliver coverage over a 10,000-square-foot area and the router is fitted with a 1GHz dual-core processor and a 1Gb WAN port to provide high Internet speeds.

You can shop the entire Amazon Gamescom sale here.