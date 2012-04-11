Toshiba Reveals 7.7, 10.1, 13.3-inch Excite Tablets

On Tuesday Toshiba revealed three new Excite Android-based tablets, one of which measures a rather large 13.3-inches. The first one to hit the market will be the Excite 10 (10.1-inch) tablet at the beginning of May, followed by the Excite 7.7 (7.7-inch) and the Excite 13 (13.3-inch) at the beginning of June. Prices will range from $449.99 to $749.99, depending on the size and storage capacity.

The upcoming Excite 7.7 will be Toshiba's first tablet to feature an AMOLED display, packing Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 SoC within a 0.3-inch think form factor. The tablet will also feature 1 GB of RAM, a microUSB port, a microSD card slot, and weigh a mere 13.4 ounces. The Excite 7.7 will retail for $499.99 for the 16 GB model and $579.99 for the 32 GB model.

The Excite 10 tablet will feature a 10.1-inch AutoBrite LED Backlit display with a native 1280 x 800 resolution and 10-finger multi-touch support. Like the 7.7-inch version, it too will have Nvidia's Tegra 3 SoC and 1 GB of RAM, but it will also have a selection of built-in ports including microUSB, microHDMI output and a full-sized SD card slot. The tablet promises up to 10 hours of battery life and seven days of stand-by, and will retail for for $449.99 for the 16 GB model, $529.99 for the 32 GB model and $649.99 for the 64 GB model.

Finally there's the over-sized Excite 13 sporting the 13.3-inch screen. Measuring just 0.4-inches thin and weighing a mere 2.2 pounds, the tablet will feature an AutoBrite LED Backlit display with 10-finger touch support powered by Nvidia's Tegra 3. On-board will be a four-speaker sound system with exclusive sound enhancements by Toshiba and SRS Labs, 1 GB of RAM, a microUSB port, microHDMI output, a full-sized SD card slot, and a 1600 x 900 native resolution. It will retail for $649.99 for the 32 GB model and $749.99 for the 64 GB model.

The three new tablets -- Excite 10, Excite 13 and Excite 7.7 -- will feature sturdy aluminum shells and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass displays. Powered by Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich, they will also feature a 5MP rear-facing camera, a 2MP front-facing camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and SRS Labs technology.

"One size does not fit all, so we are carefully considering how and where people are using tablets and designing form factors to best suit various needs," said Carl Pinto, vice president of product development, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Digital Products Division. "With amazingly thin and light designs, our new Excite family of tablets continues to incorporate what consumers have come to love about Toshiba tablets: essential ports for a more complete tablet computing experience plus durability that ensures they can go the distance."

Look for the Excite 10 to hit stores at the beginning of next month.