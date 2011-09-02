Nintendo's 3DS Ambassador Program is a Go

When Nintendo decided to drop the price of the newly-launched 3DS handheld console, the company had to come up with something for customers who had ponied up the full $250 for the console when it first arrived in shops. Nintendo soon announced the 3DS Ambassador Program, which would offer early adopters 20 free Famicom (NES) and Game Boy Advance Virtual Console games come September 1.

With September officially upon us, Nintendo has announced a total of ten Famicom titles that early 3DS adopters are entitled to. These are: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong Jr., Balloon Fight, Ice Climber, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, NES Open Tournament Golf, Mario & Yoshi and Wrecking Crew.

All of the above games are available to download from the eStore. For those of you wondering where the promised Gameboy Advance titles have got to, you'll have to wait another little while before you can get your hands on those.

Nintendo dropped the price of the 3DS in early August. The cut saw the price of the device fall from $249 to just $169 (UK shoppers saw it drop from anywhere between £190 - £200 to just £115). Nintendo is now making a loss on every 3DS it sells.