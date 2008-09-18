Trending

Strange Mix-Up: Lenovo Thinkpad X61s

Thinkpads, originally developed by IBM and now produced by the Chinese company Lenovo, are biz-standards, but our configuration wasn't...

Lenovo Comes Late

The Thinkpads, originally developed by IBM and now produced by the Chinese company Lenovo, are used as by many in the business sector as a reference point. These notebooks are highly valued because of their quality, their completely-tailored-to-business concept, and their reliability. At the same time, they also signal a certain image: someone spotted with a Thinkpad is seen as serious about quality.

The Thinkpad should have been published with the rest of the lot in our recent comparison test. Unfortunately, though, Lenovo was not ready in time for a test device to be available. Right before the end of the test a [Thinkpad X61s arrived for our review. It turned out that the timing of our shipment was not the only thing unusual about this machine...

  • 19 September 2008 05:11
    Lenovo does indeed pick up the ThinkPad if in need of service. This is no different than the rest of the industry. You call, they diagnose and send a DHL guy or Fedex guy with a box for you to put it in and label for the freight into their repair depot. 72 hours promised turn around.
  • 19 September 2008 17:01
    I have a Lenovo X60s laptop and it shipped with WLAN and bluetooth and from what I know the basic difference between the X60s and X61s is the CPU (Core Duo vs. Core 2 Duo), so I am left to believe you were "victim" of a serious misunderstanding.

    Best regards!
  • 19 September 2008 20:15
    I am sorry for you, that you got crippled x61s for your "review", but my X61s DOES HAVE A/B/G/N WIFI TOGETHER with BLUETOOTH and turbomemory module.
    My config:
    Intel Core 2 Duo L7500 1,6 GHz 4 MB L2 Cache 2x1 GB DDR2 667 MHz

    1 GB RBS (Intel Turbo Memory Modul)
    WiFi Intel PRO/Wireless 4965AGN (802.11a/g/n)
    BlueTooth

    Best regards.
  • 19 September 2008 22:10
    Why are you reviewing the X61s? The X200 is already out. The X61s is discontinued. Also, WLAN is a standard feature on it. Obviously they don't take you guys seriously. Why don't you ask them fr the CURRENT model?
  • 24 September 2008 03:41
    We use thinkpads X61s and tablets as well in our organisation. I agree with colleagues here, our config has all wi-fi, bluetooth and turbomemory all integrated.
    Another points is... why the heck is X61s being tested, it is out of production. X200 is the current replacement and it is so much better than the already great X61s. Something is not right here!
