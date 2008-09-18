Strange Mix-Up: Lenovo Thinkpad X61s

Lenovo Comes Late

The Thinkpads, originally developed by IBM and now produced by the Chinese company Lenovo, are used as by many in the business sector as a reference point. These notebooks are highly valued because of their quality, their completely-tailored-to-business concept, and their reliability. At the same time, they also signal a certain image: someone spotted with a Thinkpad is seen as serious about quality.

The Thinkpad should have been published with the rest of the lot in our recent comparison test. Unfortunately, though, Lenovo was not ready in time for a test device to be available. Right before the end of the test a [Thinkpad X61s arrived for our review. It turned out that the timing of our shipment was not the only thing unusual about this machine...