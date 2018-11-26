Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday Deals: Free Apple Watches, iPads

If you were thinking about switching wireless providers and you also had an eye on a new smartwatch or tablet, T-Mobile may be the place to stop by on Cyber Monday. In a one-day sale, the carrier is offering freebies to new customers signing up for its wireless service today (Nov. 26).

As part of its Cyber Monday promotion, T-Mobile will offer a free Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4 or 6th-generation iPad to anyone activating a voice line and adding an eligible data plan on Cyber Monday; you'll also need to add a Digits or data plan for your new smartwatch or tablet. If you're not a fan of Apple's devices, T-Mobile also has an identical offer for Samsung's Galaxy Watch.

Be aware that the devices aren't entirely free. You'll still have to pay for the watch or tablet of your choice, with T-Mobile offering you bill credits for the device over 24 months.

In addition to its Cyber Monday deal, the Uncarrier is continuing to offer a free phone deal launched right before the Thanksgiving offer that gave shoppers choice of several free phones, including flagship devices from Apple, Samsung, LG and OnePlus. On more expensive flagships that flirt with $1,000 price tags, T-Mobile will offer up to $750 off as part of this promotion.

There's a few catches to this offer, which is open to both new and current T-Mobile customers. For starters, you'll have to open up a new line of service with the Uncarrier. You'll also have to trade in an eligible phone. And the "free" part of the deal comes in the form of monthly bill credits spread out over 24 months.

Still, the models included in T-Mobile's offer are noteworthy, particularly if you're partial to iPhones. T-Mobile is offering the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for free when you open a second line and trade in an eligible device. The iPhone X, XS and XS Max are eligible for that $750 discount. Eligible trade-in devices include the iPhone 6s or later, if they're in good condition.

On the Android front, you can get a Galaxy S9 or S8 for free with trade-in. The LG G7 ThinQ and OnePlus 6T are also available for free as part of this promotion, while the Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8 Active and LG V40 ThinQ are eligible for a $750 credit.

To get your free or discounted Android phone, you can trade in a Galaxy S6 or later, Galaxy Note 5 or later, LG G6 or later, LG V20 or later, OnePlus 5 or later, any Google Pixel phone or a Motorola Z2 Play or Z2 Force.

If you've got no phone to trade-in and don't mind opting for a budget device, T-Mobile will offer its newly introduced Revvl 2 for free when you get a second line with the carrier. If you'd prefer the 6-inch Revvl 2 Plus to the 5.5-inch model, T-Mobile will let you have that phone for just $84 after your 24 months of bill credits.

T-Mobile is also offering $580 in bill credits on the OnePlus 6T, which effectively lets you get the phone for free when you open a new line of data and trade in an eligible device.