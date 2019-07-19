Get Ready for Some Football

Fantasy football may have started out as a geeky, niche hobby. But these days, it’s a pop-culture phenomenon that’s inspired sitcoms and fuels its own industry. One of the big reasons fantasy football is so popular is the wealth of online tools that do away with clunky bookkeeping, making it easier to keep tabs on players and stats across an entire fantasy league. It gets even better with mobile apps entering the fray. With the 2019 fantasy draft season looming — and the NFL not that far off from kicking off its upcoming season — we’re taking a look at the best fantasy football apps for your smartphone or tablet.

Credit: Tom's Guide