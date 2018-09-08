The Best Open-World Games on PS4, Xbox One and Switch
From Spider-Man to Skyrim
First made prominent by franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Grand Theft Auto, open-world games don't just give us a story to play through; they give us an entire virtual space to get lost in. These games span a myriad of genres, from massive 100-hour role-playing experiences to airtight action titles with tons of cool side activities. So, whether you want to swing around New York City as Spider-Man, drive around Australia in your dream car or immerse yourself in an epic fantasy universe, here are the best open-world games to play right now.
Credit: Sony
Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
Marvel's Spider-Man captures the joy of being ol' webhead better than any open-world Spidey game before it, offering a rich traversal system that makes swinging, wall-running and free-falling through the Big Apple an absolute thrill. Insomniac's gorgeous, vibrant take on New York City is packed with fun things to do, from finding addicting collectibles that flesh out Spidey's backstory to completing interesting side missions and squashing spontaneous crimes. Marvel's Spider-Man also offers a compelling, original story line and epic cinematic set pieces, but you can easily lose hours ignoring all of that stuff and focusing on how great it feels to swing from building to building. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Sony
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
Breath of the Wild is arguably one of the best open-world games of all time, revolutionizing not only the Zelda series, but also open-world gaming as a whole. It delivers a massive world that's brimming with dangerous enemies, like many other titles do, but it's also designed so that every place you visit and every nook you investigate has something worthwhile for you. From the resources you can gather to the collectibles and side-quests you can stumble upon, the entire environment feels interactive, immersing the player deeper into the game the further they go. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Nintendo
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (PS4, Xbox One, PC, mobile)
It's hard to pick the best Grand Theft Auto game, but in terms of open worlds, there's a strong case for San Andreas. While GTA 3 changed the game, GTA 4 is amazingly true to New York, Vice City is flat-out iconic and GTA V is wildly enduring, none of those games offered territory defense. San Andreas, though, felt alive, with its Gang Wars gameplay, in which you're trying to take over as many blocks as possible, so you can own the city. Taking over a territory is simple: You just survive a few waves of gang members. Sooner or later, though, you'll have to manage attacks in different sides of town, and so you start to learn the plight of the gang boss. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Rockstar
Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, PC)
I rarely get into real-world racers, but Forza Horizon 3's perfect blend of realistic cars, arcade-style driving and a beautiful open world has made this title one of my favorite Xbox One games. Horizon 3 sets you loose in a gorgeous rendition of the Australian outback, where you can compete in races; perform stunt challenges; seek out hidden cars; or simply kick back and rack up skill points as you drift, jump and speed through the roads. The game's hundreds of painstakingly authentic vehicles and myriad of online modes provide endless hours of driving fun, and we can't wait to see Playground Games evolve the formula even further in Forza Horizon 4. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
It's hard to think about Metal Gear Solid V as an open-world game, because it's primarily mission-based. However, just the Afghanistan map alone is bigger than all the previous Metal Gear maps combined. It's not a lively and interactive world, like in Breath of the Wild; instead, its sandbox is designed to let the player approach any mission however they want. Sometimes, you'll get missions in which you have to zoom across the map multiple times in a car just to take out a target. If you're up against an APC doing rotations, you can figure out what his route is and plan an attack accordingly, from whichever angle you wish. That's not to say there's no free-roam; you can strap on Snake's sick Mobility 3 boots and race across Afghanistan or Africa all day long, stealing supplies and kidnapping people to indoctrinate into your army. It's the best. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Konami
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
After seven epic books and two huge games, it was time to send Geralt of Rivia off in style. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt lets you take up the steel and silver swords of a professional monster hunter, then explore four huge areas with plenty of secrets to discover. White Orchard, Velen, Skellige and Kaer Morhen are filled to the brim with enemies to fight, quests to complete, card games to play, intrigue to unravel and even sorceresses to romance. Whether you're tackling side missions, following the main story or simply trying to discover what every last question mark on the map could mean, The Witcher 3 puts exploration front and center — and every area is well worth your full attention. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: CD Projekt
Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)
One of the PS4's standout exclusives, Horizon Zero Dawn thrusts you in a striking sci-fi world that juxtaposes gorgeous natural greenery with deadly robot monsters that are out to kill you. Horizon has all the hallmarks of a great action-adventure game: satisfying third-person combat (seriously, that bow-and-arrow is awesome), tons of engaging upgrades and side activities, and a memorable lead in Aloy, a woman out to save her tribe from threats living and mechanical alike. Horizon is also one of the finest graphical showpieces yet for the PS4 (and especially the PS4 Pro), delivering a rich, fleshed-out world that you'll be happy to get lost in. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Sony
Far Cry 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
There are several strong entries in the Far Cry series, but none more memorable than Far Cry 3. From the genuinely terrifying villain, voiced by Michael Mando (Breaking Bad), to the gorgeous tropical island environment, the third installment is the rare game that stays with you long after you've finished all the side quests. Like in a good action film, the main story line keeps a breakneck pace from the moment a group of young adults is kidnapped by a pirate lord. More importantly, Far Cry is just fun to play. The vast, open-world setting never feels overwhelming, and the missions are varied and engaging. The gameplay mechanics are also a cut above those of other open-world games. Gunplay is exhilarating, and a new system for learning skills and crafting items adds more depth to the series. Oh, and you can't forget about those defining Far Cry moments, like getting hunted down by a Sumatran tiger. — Phillip Tracy
Credit: Ubisoft
Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The climax of the Batman: Arkham series brought Gotham City to life in ways that we'd felt previously only while watching films and TV shows. And while that's owed in part to a Gotham that feels more alive with crime and pestilence, the game also adjusted Batman's flight mechanics for better gliding, which means you're freer to explore every rooftop, find every hidden trophy and land on smaller islands off the coasts. Also, Kevin Conroy, the best Batman (fight me) returns to voice the Caped Crusader, giving this chapter a leg up on Arkham Origins, which featured Roger Craig Smith in the lead role. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Grab a bottle of rum and break out your book of sea shanties, because Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag lets you hoist the skull and bones and plunder the Caribbean. You play as Welsh adventurer Edward Kenway, who is out for riches and glory along with fellow buccaneers like Benjamin Hornigold, Mary Read and Edward "Blackbeard" Thatch. Like most other Assassin's Creed games, Black Flag presents players with a huge open world to explore. But this time around, you can do so both on foot and aboard your ship, the Jackdaw. With three big cities and dozens of small islands, caves and settlements to find, Assassin's Creed IV will reward you with both treasure and experiences. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One)
One of the Xbox One's most sorely underrated exclusives, Sunset Overdrive is an irreverent adrenaline rush that plays like a cross between Ratchet & Clank and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. Set in a zombie apocalypse caused by an energy drink, this Insomniac action romp has you jump and grind your way through a colorful open world while blowing up hordes of fizzy undead with an array of hilarious weapons (including an explosive teddy bear launcher). It's no surprise that Insomniac went on to make Marvel's Spider-Man — Sunset Overdrive proves just how great the studio is at delivering addicting traversal and combat within a beautiful open world. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Final Fantasy XV (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The last few Final Fantasy entries have been experimental. Final Fantasy XIII toyed around with a linear structure and multiclass combat; Final Fantasy XIV was a story-driven MMO, and Final Fantasy XV is a rollicking open-world road trip (at least for the first half of the game). Prince Noctis Lucis Caelum is betrothed to Princess Lunafreya Nox Fleuret of a neighboring kingdom, and the best way to get to her is to embark on a road trip with the prince's three best friends. In FFXV, you can drive your car, the Regalia, anywhere the open road can take you. Or you can go off into the wilderness on foot or on the back of a giant riding-bird called a chocobo. The game's real-time combat is fast-paced and fun, and you have plenty of optional quests to undertake. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Square Enix
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
There's a reason that Skyrim has endured for seven years across two console generations: Exploring Bethesda's epic fantasy world just never gets old. This massive role-playing game is infamous for sucking up hundreds of hours of players' time, because there's just so much you can do in this world. Slaying monsters, riding dragons, interacting with the local townsfolk or just leisurely exploring — you can have a ton of fun in Skyrim's rich and fully realized game world without even touching the story. Whether you're goofing around with mods on PC, enjoying the recent PS4 and Xbox One remaster, or adventuring on the go on Switch, Skyrim is one of the pillars of the open-world genre, and it's still a blast today. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Bethesda
Mad Max (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Mad Max is one of those rare series that doesn't really have a bad entry. The movies are great; the comic book tie-in is solid, and even the open-world video game has its charms. If you've seen one of the movies, you know the drill: Max is a wanderer in the postapocalyptic Australian wasteland. A local, zany warlord commandeers Max's beloved V8 Interceptor, and now Max has to create a brand-new supercar from a broken-down jalopy. At first glance, Mad Max may seem like just another open-world game, but by degrees, it reveals a variety of unique touches. You start off with almost nothing, but you can build up bases to supply yourself with health, ammo and gas over time. The vehicular combat is also a joy, as is customizing your ride. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Saints Row IV (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Saints Row series started life as a slightly off-kilter take on the Grand Theft Auto formula. But by the fourth game, it had gone completely off the rails. You play as a gangster-turned-U.S.-president who's been kidnapped by aliens and forced to occupy a computer simulation of your beloved city of Steelport. It gets weirder, though, because you also get superpowers, fall in love with every single person in your party and bring Jane Austen into the 21st century so that she can narrate the game (really). Saints Row IV is an excellent mix of exploration, humor and objective-based open-world gameplay, and the more territory you conquer, the happier your crew will be. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Deep Silver