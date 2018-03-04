25 of the Best Video Game Storylines of All Time

BioShock (2007)

Utopia isn't what it seems. In 1960, Jack's plane crashes in the ocean, and an undersea elevator takes him to the city of Rapture. It's supposed to be a place of equality, but it's soon revealed to be a world of corruption and classism. Scientists have started to mass-produce genetic materials called ADAM in little girls' stomachs, and you may need to harvest them to take down the corruption and make it out alive. You can rescue these "Little Sisters" and play the hero, or harvest the ADAM to get the power you need. It all depends on how much you're willing to participate in the dystopia to take it down. Of course, be careful who you trust when escaping failed societies. — Andrew E. Freedman

Credit: 2K Games