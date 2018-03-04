25 of the Best Video Game Storylines of All Time
A powerful, heartfelt storyline can often make the difference between an OK video game and a truly memorable experience. The narrative twists and turns of The Last Of Us transformed a riveting action romp into one of the most-talked-about games of this generation, while the gripping, minimalist stories of exploration titles such as Firewatch, Gone Home and Myst have pushed gaming forward. Here are our picks for the best video game storylines of all time.
The Last of Us (2013)
Pardon the pun, but the zombie apocalypse has been done to death. But The Last of Us brought intimacy to the story through Joel, a man who lost his family as an infection spread across the United States, and Ellie, a teenage girl who could possibly hold the key to a cure. Their multistate journey shows them bond in a way few games ever attempt, growing closer as they realize how few other people they can trust. While the game grows more violent and grisly, and Ellie's and Joel's roles in each other's lives change, The Last of Us tells a sobering story about family — including the family you never expected to have. — Andrew E. Freedman
Gone Home (2013)
Some players dismissed Gone Home as a walking simulator, but those assessments ignore the first-person exploration game's fantastic storytelling. The game takes you on a roller coaster of emotion as Kaitlin Greenbriar, a 21-year-old returning home from travel who finds an empty home, instead of one containing her parents (Terrence and Janice) and younger sister Sam. While the empty house feels like the setup for a horror movie at first, only the memories of family conflict haunt the residence. You find these memories in the notes, scribblings and paperwork that lie in each room, and the more-important messages unlock voice-over narrations so you can hear their stories for yourself. — Henry T. Casey
The Wolf Among Us (2014)
Bill Willingham's long-running Fables series was arguably the greatest comic book ever written. (Come at me, The Walking Dead, Saga and Watchmen fans.) The basic premise: Characters from fairy tales, folklore and mythology are all real, and a lot of them have been living in a hidden enclave in Manhattan. Playing as Sheriff Bigby Wolf (of Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs notoriety), you must investigate a series of grisly murders while trying to keep the lid on Fabletown's hidden existence. Just as weird and unpredictable as the comic that inspired it, The Wolf Among Us is an adventure game that will keep you guessing until the end. — Marshall Honorof
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)
What would you do for your country? Taking place prior to the Cold War era-games, Snake Eater places Naked Snake in a Soviet jungle to take down a weaponized tank (that's Metal Gear for you) and kill the Boss, who has defected from the United States. Snake learns of the backdoor deals that run the world and what his country is really aiming for — but only after paying a horrible price for it. Besides its complex story, the game also improved upon prior Metal Gear Solid games with a new stealth system and close-quarters combat that allowed not just for quiet kills, but one of the most emotional boss fights the series has seen to date. — Andrew E. Freedman
Final Fantasy VII (1997)
For many gamers, Final Fantasy VII is a formative title in their gaming life. The title follows Cloud Strife, an ex-member of a private military group funded by a greedy corporation called Shinra. Tired of doing Shinra's dirty work, Cloud becomes a mercenary who joins an eco-terrorist story to stop his former bosses from inadvertently destroying the world. Oh, and he has amnesia, and there's a parasitic alien whose cells were mistakenly harvested to create a hybrid being that could lead the Shinra to the "promised land." Plus, there's a crazed super-soldier on the loose and a hidden ninja tribe. Final Fantasy VII is a compelling story about respecting the environment and the value of friends and loved ones, and it serves plenty of twists and turns along the way. — Sherri L. Smith
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (2000)
Majora's Mask is what you get when you combine the movie Groundhog Day with The Legend of Zelda. After the events of Ocarina of Time, Link finds himself on the trail of the mysterious Skull Kid who's bent on crashing the moon into the world in three days. Using his trusty Ocarina and magical masks that transform him into other species, Link fights monsters and frees four mythical giants and still has time to help out the world's denizens before the moon comes crashing down. It's a touching story of triumph in the face of loss that stands the test of time. — Sherri L. Smith
Mass Effect 2 (2010)
The strength of Mass Effect 2 is entirely in its characters. After being brought back to life by the mysterious organization Cerberus, Cmdr.Shepard is tasked with putting together a new team to fight off the villainous Reapers and their partner species, the Collectors. But taking the fight to the Reapers means going through the Omega-4 relay from which no one has returned, turning the battle into a suicide mission. The game's characters feature believable emotions and fleshed-out backstories, including fan favorites Garrus and Tali, as well as new ones like Jack, Thane and Samara. Their individual narratives make the idea of losing them in a mission you may never return from much more difficult. — Andrew E. Freedman
BioShock (2007)
Utopia isn't what it seems. In 1960, Jack's plane crashes in the ocean, and an undersea elevator takes him to the city of Rapture. It's supposed to be a place of equality, but it's soon revealed to be a world of corruption and classism. Scientists have started to mass-produce genetic materials called ADAM in little girls' stomachs, and you may need to harvest them to take down the corruption and make it out alive. You can rescue these "Little Sisters" and play the hero, or harvest the ADAM to get the power you need. It all depends on how much you're willing to participate in the dystopia to take it down. Of course, be careful who you trust when escaping failed societies. — Andrew E. Freedman
Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014)
Ever since it pioneered the first-person shooter genre in 1992, the Wolfenstein series has been known primarily for letting you kill lots of Nazis. Then, Machine Games' Wolfenstein: The New Order came around. While this quasi-reboot is still big on action, it's made even more memorable by its alternate-reality storyline, which has a group of resistance fighters try to survive a world in which the Nazis won World War II. The New Order transforms series protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz from a generic soldier to a warm, likable hero, and it's filled with humor, tragedy and unforgettable character moments big and small. Blazkowicz's story grows even more wonderfully over-the-top by the time Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus rolls around, cemementing Machine Games as some of the best storytellers of this generation. — Mike Andronico
Heavy Rain (2010)
One of the titles that helped put branching narrative games on the map, Heavy Rain is an engrossingly cinematic adventure that can play out in myriad ways based on your choices. You control four protagonists in your search for the elusive Origami Killer, and through a series of quick-time events and dialogue choices, any combination of them could live or die. Heavy Rain's dark, depressing story has some of the most chilling twists you'll find in the genre, and given how many different ways it can end, there are plenty of reasons to play through it multiple times. — Mike Andronico
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)
Perhaps the quintessential Star Wars game, Knights of the Old Republic takes things back to thousands of years before the films, to a time when both the Republic and Jedi were thriving. While there's a defined plot centering on the Republic's battle against Sith Lord Darth Malak, much of KotoR's story is your own. You can choose to fight honorably as a Jedi or wreak havoc as a Sith in this rich role-playing game, with your actions having a profound impact on the game's story and ending. But regardless of how you play, you'll be treated to what is still one of the most jaw-dropping plot twists in any video game. — Mike Andronico
The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt (2016)
The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is the culmination of not only the two previous Witcher games, but of Andrzej Sapkowski's epic seven-volume Witcher book series. For one last adventure, players take control of Geralt of Rivia, an itinerant witcher (monster hunter) who finds himself embroiled in political intrigue, a continental war and an apocalyptic invasion from otherworldly beings. It's hard to pinpoint just one factor that makes The Witcher 3's story so good. It's partially due to the big, memorable cast of characters; partially due to the huge, sweeping scope; and partially due to the difficult, narrative-altering choices you'll make along the way. — Marshall Honorof
Her Story (2015)
The genius of Her Story's narrative is twofold: It's told out of order, and you have to dig most of it up yourself. The game places players at a computer terminal where a few clips introduce Hannah Smith, who is talking to a detective because she is suspected to have killed her husband. Players search for keywords, bringing up more clips that they can tag and reorder. That brings about a story about relationships, secrets, double lives and hidden families. It's slow going at first, but once the plot gets going, piecing it together becomes a thrill. — Andrew E. Freedman
Mafia III (2016)
Although it's set in 1968, Mafia III is a game made for today. Set in the Deep South, the game follows the exploits of a black Vietnam vet, Lincoln Clay, out for revenge against the local mob boss. Similar to its predecessor, Mafia III serves up open-world, Grand Theft Auto-style mayhem, complete with a seemingly endless amount of side quests and great music. But just beneath all the inevitable violence is a story of racial tension that's just as relevant now as it was back in the '60s. In a post-racial America that isn't so post-racial, where minorities are fighting to prove their lives matter, Mafia III delivers an uncomfortable, forward-facing story that draws from the past. — Sherri L. Smith
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)
Before Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda games had agreeable stories, but simple ones. Ganon, an evil porcine demon, has returned from the Sacred Realm, and your job as young elfin adventurer Link is to stop him while rescuing Princess Zelda. Ocarina of Time kept the same basic setup but introduced a deep, interconnected world and a narrative that took place over seven years rather than a few weeks. Link, Zelda and Ganon were no longer just heroes and villains; they were three manifestations of divine power, destined to meet and do battle again and again. Ocarina of Time also gave the series its first bittersweet ending. — Marshall Honorof
Rise of the Tomb Raider (2016)
Rise of the Tomb Raider picks up where the wildly successful 2013 Tomb Raider reboot leaves off. Still trying to come to terms with the supernatural forces she encountered in the first game, Lara goes searching for the fabled city of Kitezh, which is somehow tied to her father's untimely passing. Facing down an ancient order of zealot knights and finding the coveted secret of immortality, Lara finally comes to embrace her role as a knowledge-seeking, globe-trotting, tomb-raiding ass-kicker. — Sherri L. Smith
Firewatch (2016)
Ever seen Pixar's Up? Firewatch's emotionally gripping introduction is just as powerful, so buy a pack of tissues before you boot up this adventure title. The game stars Henry, a new park ranger on his first day at the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. You spend the game navigating the expansive terrain, solving mysteries and bossing around campers. But the underlying emotion of the game –– built into that intro I won't dare spoil for you –– makes this beautiful, award-winning game truly memorable. — Henry T. Casey
God of War (2005)
Kratos, the Ghost of Sparta, isn't a real character from Greek mythology, but he might as well be. A Spartan general in a hopeless battle, Kratos called upon Ares for aid, and wound up committing atrocities in the god of war's name. The story that follows channels everything from The Odyssey to Oedipus Rex. Kratos sets out for revenge against Ares, aided on his quest by Athena. While God of War's narrative is entertaining on its own, it has the air of a real Greek tragedy about it: the immutable will of the gods, and the self-fulfilling folly of trying to defy them. — Marshall Honorof
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (2013)
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a rare example of a game's mechanics being integral to its storytelling. This brief, fantasy-themed adventure sets two brothers on a quest to find a cure for their dying father, with the player controlling both boys on a single controller. Despite its minimalist, gibberish-like dialogue, Brothers manages to tug at the heartstrings hard through brilliant use of sound, visuals and controls. When the big, heartbreaking moment comes, you'll feel it — not just in your gut, but in your controller, too.— Mike Andronico
Planescape: Torment (1999)
"What can change the nature of a man?" This question is at the center of Planescape: Torment — a dark, weird and unforgettable role-playing game from the masterminds at Black Isle. Using the Dungeons & Dragons Planescape setting, Torment takes place in Sigil, a crossroads for interdimensional travel, where just about anything can happen. You play as The Nameless One, a scarred amnesiac who has the blessing and curse of immortality. While gathering a party of bizarre misfits (including a talking, floating skull and a succubus who's sworn off carnality), The Nameless One must discover who he is and why he's that way. — Marshall Honorof
Myst (1993)
Myst can be one of the most confounding games you ever play, but it's also one of the most interesting. As the Stranger, you navigate a series of worlds, dubbed Ages, looking for clues to solve complex puzzles, and unravel the backstories of Sirrus and Achenar, the sons of Atrus. Make sure you keep track of the decisions you make along the way, as your alliances determine which ending you see. — Henry T. Casey
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (2010)
The Assassin's Creed series can often get weighed down with weighty historical themes like warfare, intrigue and genocide, but Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood decided to play the salacious angle instead. Brotherhood tells the story of the Borgia family — a historical tale of greed, lust and power that's stranger than any fictional family drama. Playing as 16th-century-Italian-nobleman-turned-assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze, you'll cross swords with Cesare Borgia himself, a megalomaniacal warlord who's also in love with his own sister, and the son of history's most corrupt pope. Sometimes, you just can't make this stuff up. — Marshall Honorof
StarCraft (1998)
The elevator pitch for StarCraft is deceptively simple: Three species duke it out for supremacy in a sci-fi setting. The minutiae of the plot, though, is a bit more involved. The human Terrans are fighting a civil war out in a far corner of the galaxy, where the insectile Zerg and telepathic Protoss have already staked claims. What follows is a story of fractured alliances, betrayed trusts and warfare on a galactic scale. StarCraft isn't just a military sci-fi story; there's also adventure, drama and romance. From the interspecies bromance between Jim Raynor and Tassadar, to the chilling transformation of Sarah Kerrigan into the Queen of Blades, StarCraft has a little something for everyone. — Marshall Honorof
Half-Life 2 (2007)
Most first-person-shooters rely on multiplayer mode to keep fans around, but Half-Life 2 didn't need that to earn perfect scores from critics. Instead, this game gives you the story of scientist Gordon Freeman, whose time at the Black Mesa Research Institute is filled with tension, intrigue and interdimensional travel. But while a detour through a zombie-infested town may sound like it waters down the story, Half-Life 2 is grounded in Freeman's interactions with the Vance family, and the hulking pet robot Dog, who isn't even a dog. Also, Freeman isn't alone in his quest to stop the Combine; others in the world of Half-Life 2 work alongside of you, adding to the immersion. — Henry T. Casey
Alan Wake (2010)
Have you ever wanted to play through a Stephen King novel rather than just read it? The developers at Remedy clearly did, because they made Alan Wake for us. You play as crime novelist Alan Wake, who travels to a remote lake cabin with his wife to get some writing done. Awakening a week later, Alan finds his wife gone, his memories of the lost time missing and shadowy creatures pursuing him every time the sun goes down. The game uses its villains as metaphors for everything from writer's block to marital strife, as the formidable demons may be the ones inside Alan's own mind. — Marshall Honorof
