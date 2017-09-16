25 Lego Sets You Need In Your Collection

You'll Never Want to Lego of These

Legos are the greatest toy of all-time, as delightful and intriguing for adults as they are for children of all ages. Since the Lego brick system debuted in 1958, there have been thousands of different sets released, with millions of bricks. Today, the Lego company has around 1,000 different sets for sale, with themes ranging from Star Wars to Super Heroes and a host of working robotics kits.

With so much awesomeness, it's hard to separate the studs from the duds. That's why we've constructed this list of the top 25 Lego sets that are available today.