It Will Soon Be Much Easier to Get a Nintendo Switch

Have you been hunting for a Nintendo Switch with no luck? You're not the only one.

Stores have been selling out of the $300 system as soon as shipments come in. Demand for the console is far outpacing supply, but that's about to change. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Nintendo intends to double how many units it produces.

Specifically, in Nintendo's next fiscal year, which starts in April, the factories manufacturing the hybrid console are looking to pump out 16 million or more units, up from an earlier plan of just eight million.

While Nintendo hasn't provided its own sales figures just yet, video game data and market research firm SuperData estimates that 1.5 million Switch consoles have been sold through to consumers so far, with a plan to hit 2 million by the end of the month. A whopping 89 percent of buyers also picked up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Stores have been sold out of the Switch since its release on March 3, with new shipments being devoured by customers as soon as they come in. Resellers on sites like Craigslist and Amazon are jacking up the prices to make a profit (often as high as $500, which is $200 more than the retail price).

The situation is reminiscent of Nintendo's Wii in 2006, but with the company ramping up production, you should be able to get one at MSRP sooner rather than later.