How to Get NFL Sunday Ticket Without a Subscription

NFL Sunday Ticket is the holy grail of pigskin content, but the service was formerly limited to those with access to DirecTV satellite service. Now, just in time for the 2014 NFL season, DirecTV has introduced NFLSundayTicket.TV, a $199 yearly online streaming version of the popular football package, which provides access to every NFL game as well as exclusive channels like Red Zone and Fantasy Zone.

If unlimited streaming of every second of NFL action sounds too good to be true, there are a few catches. NFLSundayTicket.TV is available mainly to those who live in an apartment where DirecTV isn't normally available, as well as a select few universities. This is great news if you can't get a DirecTV satellite installed where you live, but if you already have DirecTV and are looking to ditch it for the streaming service, you may be out of luck.

Here's what you need to know.

How do I know if I'm eligible for NFLSundayTicket.TV?

According to DirecTV, the streaming version of NFL Sunday Ticket is available for those in an apartment building where DirecTV isn't supported, as well as those living in New York City, Philadelphia or San Francisco. The service is also available at ten colleges: University of Washington, University of Texas at Austin, University of Southern California, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of Florida, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Alabama, Syracuse University, Ohio State University and Harvard University.

MORE: Best Streaming Media Players

How do I get NFL Sunday Ticket without a DirecTV subscription?

Before signing up for NFLSundayTicket.TV, you'll need to visit the NFL Sunday Ticket.TV website. Click Get Started to check your eligibility by entering your billing address.

If you belong to one of the ten supported universities, you can choose your school from the drop-down menu. If eligible, you'll be taken to a page that lets you select from one of three streaming packages.

How much does NFLSundayTicket.TV cost?

The NFLSundayTicket.TV "Digital" package costs $199 per year, and allows you to stream every live Sunday Ticket game on your iOS, Android, or Kindle device as well as your PC. The $239 "Console" package offers the same service, but on your PS4, PS4 or Xbox One.

If you want to catch your favorite teams on just about any device imaginable, you can splurge for the $329 "Max" package. In addition to supporting all of the aforementioned devices, this package adds the Red Zone and Fantasy Zone channels, which focus on touchdown highlights and fantasy football, respectively.

Is it a good value?

To put the value of this offer in perspective, a standard NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for DirecTV satellite customers costs $239 a year, the same as the streaming "Console" package. The "Max" package costs the same for both satellite and streaming users, at $329. Only satellite customers have the option of monthly subscriptions, which start at $39 a month for the standard package and $54 a month for the fully featured one.