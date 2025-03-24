NFL Sunday Ticket 2025 pricing revealed — and it's bad news

News
By published

Sunday Ticket gets a price hike this year

NFL Sunday Ticket logo for YouTube
(Image credit: YouTube)

If you're a diehard NFL fan, you need NFL Sunday Ticket. Now, you can sign up for the 2025-2026 NFL season, but it'll cost you.

For those who are unfamiliar with the NFL-only streaming service, Sunday Ticket gives you access to every regular season out-of-market game. It's not cheap though, typically costing hundreds of dollars.

This year, it'll cost even more. NFL Sunday Ticket is $480 for a season-long subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels, up $31 from last year's $449 for a season-long subscription.

If you want to add NFL RedZone, it'll cost even more. NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone costs $522 for a season-long subscription to both Sunday Ticket and the NFL's whip-around coverage show that covers every single scoring play from every Sunday afternoon game.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV.

(Image credit: YouTube)

There are some ways to save money, or at least make that price tag easier to swallow.

If you add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube TV plan, it costs just $378 for a season-long subscription. That's $29 more than last season's price of $349, but over $100 less than signing up through YouTube Primetime Channels.

It's important to note that you'll still need to pay for YouTube TV (currently $69 a month for six months for a limited time!). But if you're already paying for a live TV streaming service, then going with YouTube TV is an easy way to save on Sunday Ticket.

You can also break up your payments into four monthly installments. For NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube, that's four payments of $120, or $130.50 if you opt to add RedZone. If you add Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV, it's four payments of $94.50, and you can add RedZone with Sports Plus for an additional $10.99 a month.

Finally, if you're a student you can sign up for the NFL Sunday Ticket student plan. This is done directly through YouTube and costs $119 for a season-long subscription. You can add RedZone for $10 more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone

NFL RedZone with Sports Plus

YouTube Primetime Channels

$480 ($120 a month)

$522 ($130.50 a month)

N/A

YouTube TV

$378 ($94.50 a month)*

N/A

$10.99 a month*

Student plan

$119

$129

N/A

*does not include cost of YouTube TV subscription

Here's why you should wait for NFL Sunday Ticket

There's a benefit to signing up today. Between now and the beginning of the NFL season, this is theoretically as cheap as NFL Sunday Ticket will get.

But practically, while the retail price may go up as kickoff draws near, you'll start to find additional ways to save. Last year, we saw everything from cell phone carriers offering free subscriptions to military discounts and more.

Finally, there's no trial period at present for NFL Sunday Ticket. If you sign up, you're committed. There are no cancellations and no refunds. So with the season still months away, it's a bit early to start committing unless you're positive you'll need Sunday Ticket for the 2025-2026 NFL season.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube shown on a TV and phone
How to get NFL Sunday Ticket for 2024-2025 season — Pricing, where to watch and more
NFL logo on TV
Every streaming service you need to watch the remaining NFL games this season — and how much it'll cost
NFL livestream: How to watch every NFL game online
NFL livestream: How to watch every 2025 NFL game online
Computer with logo: Netflix , HBO MAX, APPLE TV PLUS, NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO are online video streaming services
What streaming costs in 2025: The price of Netflix, Disney Plus, Max and more
March Madness games on YouTube TV using multiview
This is how I've streamed March Madness for the past 2 years — and it's the only way to watch every second of all 67 games
Youtube TV app on Apple TV home screen
YouTube TV channels and networks, cost, devices and more
Latest in Sports
NFL Sunday Ticket logo for YouTube
NFL Sunday Ticket 2025 pricing revealed — and it's bad news
Dante Maddox Jr. #21 of the Xavier Musketeers and Arthur Kaluma #6 of the Texas Longhorns compete for the ball in March 2025
March Madness First Round live stream: How to watch 2025 NCAA basketball online, what TV channel is it on?
March Madness games on YouTube TV using multiview
This is how I've streamed March Madness for the past 2 years — and it's the only way to watch every second of all 67 games
A March Madness 2025 basketball on a chair at University of Dayton Arena
March Madness LIVE: watch and stream NCAA basketball, odds as First Four gets underway
Tre Johnson #20 of the Texas Longhorns drives to the basket in the second half against Jonas Aidoo #9 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena ahead of March Madness 2025 LIVE (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
How to watch First Four 2025: live stream March Madness preliminary round online tonight, what TV channel?
The New York Mets’ Juan Soto prepares to throw a ball
MLB live stream 2025: How to watch Major League Baseball online from anywhere
Latest in News
NFL Sunday Ticket logo for YouTube
NFL Sunday Ticket 2025 pricing revealed — and it's bad news
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in &quot;Andor&quot; season 2 trailer
New ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases more explosive action and a darker edge to the hit ‘Star Wars’ show
Russian flag with padlock smashing through glass
47 VPNs could be axed from Google Play Store following Russian demands
ChatGPT on iPhone
ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage
Emma D&#039;Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2
‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 has officially begun filming — what it could mean for the potential release window
AirPods Max in various colors
AirPods Max is getting a big update with lossless audio and ultra-low latency — here's how it works
More about sports
Ajinkya Rahane in IPL action

IPL 2025 live stream: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League

Rishabh Pant

How to watch IPL 2025: live stream Indian Premier League cricket online, fixtures
The Essentia Stratami mattress directly next to the Nolah Natural 11

Nolah Natural 11 vs Essentia Stratami: Which organic latex mattress suits your sleep?
See more latest
Most Popular
Russian flag with padlock smashing through glass
47 VPNs could be axed from Google Play Store following Russian demands
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in &quot;Andor&quot; season 2 trailer
New ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases more explosive action and a darker edge to the hit ‘Star Wars’ show
ChatGPT on iPhone
ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage
Emma D&#039;Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2
‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 has officially begun filming — what it could mean for the potential release window
Emilia Schüle dazzles as Marie-Antoinette in the new season on PBS
How to watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 online – stream the costume drama from anywhere
Roborock Saros Z70
Roborock's new robot vacuum that comes with a robotic arm is now available to buy
AirPods Max in various colors
AirPods Max is getting a big update with lossless audio and ultra-low latency — here's how it works
A mosquito resting on a plant
Experts predict a spring surge in these 9 pest populations — here's what's forecast for your area
Kat Graham in Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;Duplicity&quot; on Prime Video
Prime Video’s new mystery thriller movie has already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem
Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist
Apple Watch SE 3 reportedly in ’serious jeopardy’ — here’s why