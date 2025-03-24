NFL Sunday Ticket 2025 pricing revealed — and it's bad news
Sunday Ticket gets a price hike this year
If you're a diehard NFL fan, you need NFL Sunday Ticket. Now, you can sign up for the 2025-2026 NFL season, but it'll cost you.
For those who are unfamiliar with the NFL-only streaming service, Sunday Ticket gives you access to every regular season out-of-market game. It's not cheap though, typically costing hundreds of dollars.
This year, it'll cost even more. NFL Sunday Ticket is $480 for a season-long subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels, up $31 from last year's $449 for a season-long subscription.
If you want to add NFL RedZone, it'll cost even more. NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone costs $522 for a season-long subscription to both Sunday Ticket and the NFL's whip-around coverage show that covers every single scoring play from every Sunday afternoon game.
There are some ways to save money, or at least make that price tag easier to swallow.
If you add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube TV plan, it costs just $378 for a season-long subscription. That's $29 more than last season's price of $349, but over $100 less than signing up through YouTube Primetime Channels.
It's important to note that you'll still need to pay for YouTube TV (currently $69 a month for six months for a limited time!). But if you're already paying for a live TV streaming service, then going with YouTube TV is an easy way to save on Sunday Ticket.
You can also break up your payments into four monthly installments. For NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube, that's four payments of $120, or $130.50 if you opt to add RedZone. If you add Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV, it's four payments of $94.50, and you can add RedZone with Sports Plus for an additional $10.99 a month.
Finally, if you're a student you can sign up for the NFL Sunday Ticket student plan. This is done directly through YouTube and costs $119 for a season-long subscription. You can add RedZone for $10 more.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
NFL Sunday Ticket
NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone
NFL RedZone with Sports Plus
YouTube Primetime Channels
$480 ($120 a month)
$522 ($130.50 a month)
N/A
YouTube TV
$378 ($94.50 a month)*
N/A
$10.99 a month*
Student plan
$119
$129
N/A
*does not include cost of YouTube TV subscription
Here's why you should wait for NFL Sunday Ticket
There's a benefit to signing up today. Between now and the beginning of the NFL season, this is theoretically as cheap as NFL Sunday Ticket will get.
But practically, while the retail price may go up as kickoff draws near, you'll start to find additional ways to save. Last year, we saw everything from cell phone carriers offering free subscriptions to military discounts and more.
Finally, there's no trial period at present for NFL Sunday Ticket. If you sign up, you're committed. There are no cancellations and no refunds. So with the season still months away, it's a bit early to start committing unless you're positive you'll need Sunday Ticket for the 2025-2026 NFL season.
